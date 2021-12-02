McDonald County Library Hosts Food for Fines Program

The McDonald County Library is hosting a “Food for Fines” program which allows library patrons to donate food to the library in exchange for fines owed.

PINEVILLE -- The McDonald County Library "Food for Fines" program allows library patrons to donate nonperishable, healthy, food items in exchange for library fines. Each good donated equals $1 waved in fines, and patrons can get up to $10 in fines forgiven per library cardholder.

Hazel Sheets, director of the McDonald County Library, said the goal of the program is to benefit the community.

"Food for Fines is a program that benefits the library and our local community," Sheets said. "The end goal is just to help those families in need, whatever we can do."

Sheets said the program started in November and will continue until Dec. 22, with totes already being filled with boxes and cans of nonperishable foods. Sheets said goods donated cannot be expired, damaged or opened.

Suggested items include boxed meals, canned soup, canned meat, fruit, vegetables, cereal, pasta, and sugar-free, low-sodium and gluten-free products. The library does not accept any expired items, any damaged items, glass, plastic, or cardboard drink containers, and no non-nutritious items such as candy and chips will be accepted. Sheets noted that goods such as Ramen Noodles and other multi-pack items will be accepted as four items equal to $1 in fines forgiven.

Sheets said goods can be donated at any library branch location in the county. Sheets added that donated goods will likely be taken to Crosslines after Dec. 22.

Kiara Manion, a library assistant, said she assists with the "Food for Fines" program to help families in need, particularly around the holiday season.

"Not only does it help feed the community, I know there are a lot of people in need, especially around the holidays when they're trying to provide for their kids and give them good holidays," Manion said. "It's good to have a source of food that they may not otherwise have during the holidays."

Manion said she wants people to know the library wants to aid the community, and the library can be viewed as a resource for community members.

Goods can be donated at any library branch location in the county until Dec. 22. Donations are also accepted from community members who do not have a library card but would like to participate in the program.