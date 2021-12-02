Lady Mustangs Lose To Joplin

The McDonald County girls basketball team fell to Joplin 51-33 on Tuesday night in the consolation semifinals of the Carl Junction Classic.

Adasyn Leach and Nevaeh Dodson scored seven points each for the Lady Mustangs (0-3).

In the opening round of the tournament Monday, Parkview defeated McDonald County 62-49. Leach led the way for the Lady Mustangs with 14 points. Carlee Cooper scored 10, and Reagan Myrick added eight points.

McDonald County meets Neosho in the seventh-place game at 4 p.m. today.

Boys

The visiting Mustangs lost to Joplin 62-58 in their season opener on Nov. 23.

McDonald County returns to action against ESTEM on Dec. 9 in the Battle at The Ridge tournament in Pea Ridge, Ark. ESTEM is a Little Rock School.