I'm Your Huckleberry Rescue Overflowing With Dogs





Getting special photos of Spot and Fido on Saturday will benefit a local animal rescue.

Highland Pet Company in Bella Vista, Ark., is offering a holiday pet photoshoot from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4. Those who bring their pets can pay a $5 minimum fee for a treasured pet photo.

Proceeds will benefit I'm Your Huckleberry Rescue, based in McDonald County.

The photoshoot is a great idea for pet owners who wish to help out the animal rescue.

"Obviously, we're delighted," said Bev Bartley, I'm Your Huckleberry Rescue founder.

"The vet bills just keep rolling in."

Bartley said the nonprofit rescue has experienced a tough time over the past four months as more people give up -- or dump -- their dogs.

She calls them "Covid dogs."

When people were off work and kids were home from school during the early days of the pandemic, adopting a dog seemed a natural thing to do.

Now that people have resumed work and school outside the home, some no longer want a pet. People say they don't have the time to devote to a pet, she said.

The rescue has been slammed, and adoptions have been slow in coming, Bartley said. People don't want to be saddled with a dog during the holidays, she said.

She expects the number of adoptions to tick upward after the holidays. But she honestly hopes people will consider the long-term commitment of adopting a dog.

Most pets live 12 to 15 years and that's a long commitment to make, she emphasized.

Low adoptions and turned-back pets tend to be a national trend right now, Bartley said. Most rescues are all in the same boat. That's why I'm Your Huckleberry has to look even farther to find possible adoption sites. Six puppies were just flown to Washington state. They have stricter spay and neuter laws there, she said.

As volunteers continue to work as fast and furious as they can, they are readying for an adoption event this Saturday at Pet Smart in Rogers, Ark., as well as a volunteer orientation.

Bartley hopes that next year will bring a smoother path.

"You just have to carry on," she said.

More News

Highland Pet Company is located at 34 Sugar Creek Center in Bella Vista.



