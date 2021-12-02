Courthouse News

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Meagan Blakeley vs. Jacob Blakeley. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Tracy A. Still. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Dominic Anthony Brand. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

Paul A. Cantu. Displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another person. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Scott E. Carter. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Tommy Cooper. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Scott H. Gilliland. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $353.

Makenna A. Holland. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $350.

Steven D. Jones. Failed to properly affix/fasten to or maintain motor vehicle/trailer plates. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Tyrel D. Leach. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Jessica G. V. Davis. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Stepping Stone, LLC vs. Bradley Cook. Unlawful detainer.

Stepping Stone, LLC vs. Joshua Hulsey. Unlawful detainer.

Stepping Stone, LLC vs. Kerry Mart. Unlawful detainer.

Stepping Stone, LLC vs. Cricket Ingle. Unlawful detainer.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Stephanie McCool. Contract -- other.

Freeman Health System vs. Matthew E. Carman. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Kathy M. Bartleston et al.

Easy Cash ASAP, LLC vs. Paul Shumate. Suit on account.

Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Robert G. O'Brien. Breach of contract.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Tresia Howard. Suit on account.

Capital One Bank USA vs. Nathaniel Mahurin. Breach of contract.

State of Missouri:

Sidney L. Tweedy. Domestic assault.

John A. Johnson. Animal abuse and harassment.

Glen J. Bero. Theft/stealing.

Deborarh H. Kosareff. Theft/stealing.

Bobby R. Roland. Driving while revoked/suspended.

Felonies:

Debra A. Brazeal. Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop -- by fleeing unlawful use of weapon -- shoot at/from motor vehicle, at person, motor vehicle or building and receiving stolen property.

Billy D. Herrington. Theft/stealing, theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft.

Mikalah E. Williams. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

John A. Johnson. Unlawful use of weapon -- shoot at/from motor vehicle, at person, motor vehicle or building.

Cory Tate. Statutory sodomy -- sexual intercourse with person less than 14 years old.

Pete McCotry Jr. Violation of order of protection for adult.

Meghan E. Jones. Receiving stolen property.

Janet Louise Winterrowd. Property damage.

The following cases were heard:

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Angie Andon et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Nicholas Adams. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Anglin Family Investments, LLC vs. Josh Carlin et al. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Kristina M. Beevers. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. John P. Brady. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Michael L. Clark. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Priscilla Clemons. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Hope I. Curtis. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Geoffrey L. Eggleston. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Tower Loan of Missouri, Inc. vs. Bradley Wyman. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Shannon K. Flahardy. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Jassen L. Foster. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Capital One Bank USA vs. David Garrett. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Deana M. Hoskins et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Tower Loan of Missouri, LLC vs. Timothy Luellen et al. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Jimmy Eugene Anderson. Failure to register commercial property carrying vehicle for sufficient gross weight. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Bryce R. Huddleston. Failure to register commercial property carrying vehicle for sufficient gross weight. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Caitlyn N. Johnson. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $163.50.

Courtney A. Jone.s Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Amber M. Lewis. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Glen J. Bero. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Fine of $300.

Anthony Lloyd Briggs. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

James A. Brziezicki. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Seon A. Crissman. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Jessica G. V. Davis. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Diaz B. Mendoza. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Rigoberto Diaz. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Noah L. Fetherolf. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Andrew Fleming. Unlawfully operate all-terrain vehicle within a stream or river. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Justin Lee Forcum. Unlawfully operate all-terrain vehicle within a stream or river. Guilty plea. Fine of $156.

Delbert P. Frazier. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Erabia M. Giron-Castillo. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Joshua S. Harris. Purchase/attempt to purchase or possession of liquor by minor. Guilty plea. Fine of $304.50.

Troy A. Howerton. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Felonies:

Adam W. Austin. Domestic assault. Guilty plea. Five years incarceration, Department of Corrections.

Mikel D. Britton. Tampering with motor vehicle, theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop by fleeing and receiving stolen property. Guilty plea. Seven years incarceration, Department of Corrections.

Michael L. Brown. Assault and unlawful use of weapon -- discharge into home, motor vehicle or other transportation. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

John K. Dungan. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.