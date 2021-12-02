Children Still On List For Gifts

Nikki Williams still has four children on a holiday list who haven't been "adopted" yet.

She's hopeful that McDonald County neighbors will step up to help those area children have a good Christmas.

Williams and her husband, Robert, have organized a list of children who need extra help this holiday season. The couple decided to take action after learning that the McDonald County Angel Tree Project is not taking place this year.

White Rock Elementary staff members compiled the list for the Williams to help out.

Of the original list of 17 children, 13 already have been adopted. Four children remain, whose needs include everything from shoes and pants to shirts and toys.

Seeing the community pitch in quickly to help doesn't surprise Williams.

"I've always felt like our community is a family," she said. "We're always willing to help others, and that makes me proud to live here."

The Williams also are collecting nonperishable items to be delivered to school children before the winter holiday break.

Anyone who wants to donate can bring the canned goods to the Williams' restaurant, The Greenes Bar and Grill, at 48 Little Missouri Drive, Pineville. More information about the children's holiday wishes can be found on The Greenes Bar and Grill's Facebook page.