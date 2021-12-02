Stella Dinner and Dance

The Stella Senior Center will host a dinner and dance, with doors opening at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3. The kitchen will serve chili and chili dogs. The dance starts at 7 p.m., with the Sac River Band playing. The cover charge is $5. Refreshments are always available. Call 417-628-3314 or 617-640-6742 for more information.

Job Fair 2021

The McDonald County Chamber of Commerce is hosting this year's job fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, at the River Ranch Resort, located at 101 River Road in Noel.

Produce Safety for Gardners

University of Missouri Extension will hold a free online class on produce safety for gardeners 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26. MU Extension horticulturists Patrick Byers and Justin Keay will offer tips on growing, harvesting, processing and storing produce safely. Participants will learn best practices to reduce the risk of foodborne illness from harvested garden produce. The program is not geared toward commercial growers, Keay says. It was developed for home gardeners, community garden participants and MU Extension Master Gardeners. For details and free registration, visit muext.us/GardenProduceSafety2022.

Virtual Small Business & Nonprofit Expo

St. Louis County Library director Anna Hui will represent the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations at the Virtual Small Business and Nonprofit Expo hosted by St. Louis County Library. The expo is a 5-day virtual event, Dec. 6-10, that focuses on helping small businesses thrive. Hui will speak Friday, Dec. 10, from 10-11 a.m., promoting economic vitality, safety and fairness for Missouri's businesses and workers. Registration is required. For more information and to register, visit https://www.slcl.org/content/virtual-program-small-business-resources-missouri-department-labor.

Perfect Harmony -- Winter schedule

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus meets from 3 to 4:30 p.m. (winter rehearsal hours) every Monday in the fellowship hall of the Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista (enter at the north door). To attend, you must have at least the first dose of the covid-19 vaccination. No previous experience or tryouts are required to join. Women of all ages and voice ranges are invited to experience barbershop singing. For more information or to schedule the chorus for your entertainment, call Karen Frankenfeld, director, at 479 876 7204.

NWA Women's Chorus

The NWA Women's Chorus (also known as the Bella Vista Women's Chorus) has moved rehearsals back to Bella Vista's First United Methodist Church, 20 Boyce Drive, Bella Vista, with plenty of room to spread out and follow Arkansas State covid-19 guidelines. The chorus performs classical, pop, folk and show tunes for local clubs, schools, care and veterans centers, and is preparing for a late spring 2022 Jazz Concert. If you love to sing and are a woman from Benton, Washington or McDonald counties, please join. All are welcome, with no tryouts or experience needed. Rehearsals are Mondays at 12:45-3 p.m. Call Elaine at 918-857-1675 or check out www.NWArkansasWomensChorus.com.