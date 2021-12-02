This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Nov. 7
Jordan Leigh Clayton, 27, Carthage, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt
Michael Cooper II, 29, Anderson, assault
Kyle Allen Maxwell, 35, Neosho, peace disturbance and non-support
Nov. 8
Theresa Ann Chadwell, 60, Goodman, theft/stealing and trespassing
Erin Michelle Edmiston, 19, Anderson, exceeded posted speed limit
Michelle Dacean Goostree, 32, Joplin, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and tampering with motor vehicle
Amanda Lynn Hill, 34, Pineville, operate/drive motor vehicle with disabled placard hanging from rearview mirror and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
Brittany Lorraine Kloos, 33, Bella Vista, Ark., passing bad check
Nov. 9
Bruce Allen Goodwin, 38, Montreal, Mo., unlawful possession of a firearm and peace disturbance -- by means other than noise
Robert Ray Matthews, 40, no address given, knowingly burning or exploding
Amanda Marie Payton, 31, Jay, Okla., burglary
Brandon Shane Sandnes, 37, Neosho, forgery
Steve Kevin Stewart, 42, Anderson, burglary and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
Eddie Ray Thomas, 36, Rogers, Ark., theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft
Nov. 10
Samuel Nathan Forneron, 20, Fayetteville, Ark., change lanes when movement could not be made with safety on roadway having three or more lanes
Nov. 11
Roy Leon Bumstead Jr., 34, Pineville, DWI -- alcohol
Jonathan Bradon Rooks, 31, Anderson, theft/stealing
Nicholas Allan Wages, 28, Manito, Ill., burglary and theft/stealing
Nov. 12
Anthony Lloyd Briggs, 19, Pineville, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt
Garren Lee Hixson, 33, Lanagan, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful use of weapon
Charles Thomas Holman, 44, Pineville, domestic assault
Talfey Wayne Reeves, 58, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended