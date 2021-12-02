This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Nov. 7

Jordan Leigh Clayton, 27, Carthage, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt

Michael Cooper II, 29, Anderson, assault

Kyle Allen Maxwell, 35, Neosho, peace disturbance and non-support

Nov. 8

Theresa Ann Chadwell, 60, Goodman, theft/stealing and trespassing

Erin Michelle Edmiston, 19, Anderson, exceeded posted speed limit

Michelle Dacean Goostree, 32, Joplin, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and tampering with motor vehicle

Amanda Lynn Hill, 34, Pineville, operate/drive motor vehicle with disabled placard hanging from rearview mirror and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Brittany Lorraine Kloos, 33, Bella Vista, Ark., passing bad check

Nov. 9

Bruce Allen Goodwin, 38, Montreal, Mo., unlawful possession of a firearm and peace disturbance -- by means other than noise

Robert Ray Matthews, 40, no address given, knowingly burning or exploding

Amanda Marie Payton, 31, Jay, Okla., burglary

Brandon Shane Sandnes, 37, Neosho, forgery

Steve Kevin Stewart, 42, Anderson, burglary and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Eddie Ray Thomas, 36, Rogers, Ark., theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft

Nov. 10

Samuel Nathan Forneron, 20, Fayetteville, Ark., change lanes when movement could not be made with safety on roadway having three or more lanes

Nov. 11

Roy Leon Bumstead Jr., 34, Pineville, DWI -- alcohol

Jonathan Bradon Rooks, 31, Anderson, theft/stealing

Nicholas Allan Wages, 28, Manito, Ill., burglary and theft/stealing

Nov. 12

Anthony Lloyd Briggs, 19, Pineville, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt

Garren Lee Hixson, 33, Lanagan, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful use of weapon

Charles Thomas Holman, 44, Pineville, domestic assault

Talfey Wayne Reeves, 58, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended