SWC approves hiring fourth police officer

SOUTHWEST CITY -- After years of requests by Police Chief Bud Gow for additional coverage, Southwest City's Board of Alderman voted to hire a fourth, part-time officer to the department on Tuesday evening.

Gow inquired about hiring part-time help to cover 30 hours per week at a rate of $12 per hour.

"It could be an asset to us," Mayor Blake said.

Alderman Steven Golden asked Gow if there was money in the budget for the addition and Gow replied that it was not likely.

"Every year I ask for a fourth [full-time] officer and every year we don't have the full funds, so I thought this might get us closer to full coverage," Gow noted.

Alderman Shain Scott expressed support for the expansion.

The council voted to interview for a part-time law enforcement officer for up to 30 hours per week.

Mayor Blake later reported that the city has purchased the property formerly owned by Rickie Farmer, where a building was demolished as the result of tax debt.

The council voted to have the property, located directly north of the Post Office, to have the property published for bids. Mayor Blake noted that there are interested parties already.

After some discussion, Alderman Golden suggested setting a $5,000 minimum on the property at 212 Main Street.

Mayor David Blake reported on behalf of Fire Chief Shane Clark that, since the last meeting, the department has responded to one motor vehicle accident, one medical call and one sounding fire alarm as well as cleared one road obstruction.

Police Chief Bud Gow reported, since the last meeting, the department has issued four tickets, assisted with one lock-out, provided aid to neighboring agencies four times and taken 96 calls for service.

Mayor Blake reported on behalf of Public Works Director Shane Clark that the street department has been busy mowing throughout town and the water department has been working to read meters.

Assistant City Clerk Jeni Anderson reported that she has been preparing for the upcoming tax season and finalizing easements for the upcoming water system project. She said that applications for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding have been submitted to the state and the city is waiting to hear when funds will be dispersed and in what amount.

Anderson reported that Joyce Morris has reached out to see if there has been any interest in an apprentice to take over landscaping the city's flower beds.

In other business, the council:

• Heard an update from Sharon McConnell of 1003 Mill Street in regard to her temporary living quarters and clean-up process after her previous residence at the property burned down. The council voted to allow her to live in an RV at the location for another 60 days before review;

• Paid bills in the amount of $1,768.22.