Seniors Show Way Early As Jordan Takes Reins

With a new coach and the season just around the corner, it's a situation that calls for veterans to step forward.

And that's just what's happened at McDonald County High School, girls' golf coach Brent Jordan said. The newly hired Jordan took the reins from athletic director Bo Bergen, who oversaw the team during the coaching search.

"Seniors have really taken on a leadership role," Jordan said, referring to Jolie Stipp and Lundyn Trudeau.

Stipp earned all-conference honors last season and finished ninth in the league tournament. Both Stipp and Trudeau are four-year golfers, Bergen said.

"Our focus is on getting better every day. Our expectation is that we come together as a team to make each other better and be competitive in the conference and district," Bergen said in an email before Jordan was hired. "Our strengths will be in our mindset and preparation. The girls are persistent and resilient and have the desire to get better. That will go a long way in determining our success this year. One area of growth would be off the tee. Setting ourselves up with a good second shot will be key. We also have to be better off the green."

Juniors Fayth Ogden and Kyla Moore are showing promise, Jordan said. Kelsie Lilly, the only sophomore, completes the team's top five. The Lady Mustangs also just added two freshmen, Anniston Henighen and Bella Epperson.

"The girls have been awesome at practice," Jordan said in an email. "I've seen improvement each day. If we can continue to improve and become more consistent, we're going to be pretty competitive. Their demeanor, their enthusiasm and their interest in the game -- it's made it one of my most enjoyable coaching seasons to date!"

When it came to selecting a new coach, Bergen liked Jordan's record of success over the years. Jordan first coached golf in 1998. He's also coached football, basketball, track and cross country at the high school level.

"I found out that he's got some pretty valuable experience coaching golf," Bergen said. "He won a state championship as an assistant before. He has experience working with golfers and getting the best out of them. He seemed like the right fit, and he's already doing a great job.

"... He really struck me as the type of guy who would work well with our girls. At the end of the day, we're here to provide the best experience for them as possible."

Jordan is no stranger to campus. He graduated from MCHS in 1989 and was a standout in football and track for the Mustangs.

McDonald County starts the season Sept. 1 at the Springfield Catholic Tournament, and Jordan has hit the ground running.

"So far, it's been a smooth transition," Bergen said.