RELIGION: Are you living life as a Christian?

Susan Cory was celebrating a birthday as we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Doug Cory greeted the congregation as special prayers were requested for many, including safety and good health for our teachers, students and staff as school begins.

In announcements, Mill Creek Baptist Church will host a free concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, in Blankenship Park in Southwest City. The southern gospel group, Legacy Five, will perform. Everyone is welcome but will need to bring a lawn chair.

The adult Sunday school class studied Ecclesiastes 9:1-10 in the lesson, "Facing Death," taught by Shelley Hall. The lesson reminded us that "the wise person gratefully lives all the days he or she is granted, all people should prepare for death, believers can live with hope and purpose knowing Christ defeated death through His resurrection, and believers should treat life as a precious gift, making the most of their lives for Christ's glory."

Linda Abercrombie shared an inspiration reading from "A Preacher and His Barns." It was the history of the old hymn, "Just As I Am," written by Charlotte Elliott and reminded us that, when we feel undeserving of God's love and forgiveness, we are loved just as we are.

Rick Lett and Tyrel Lett served as ushers and collected the offertory. Congregational hymns included "Sunlight," led by Karen Gardner and Susan at the piano. Special praise music came from Jerry, who sang "The Prodigal Son," and Karen.

It was a great blessing to have Pastor Mark Hall back with us to bring us God's word. Scripture for the message, "When All Seems Lost," came from Ruth 1:20-21. Brother Mark told us that it doesn't matter who, what or how much money we have, sooner or later something will happen and we will face what we see as hopeless situations.

"Money can't buy hope. The book of Ruth is the story of love, life and tragedy. Naomi had some bad things happen and is down on God. She thinks God is mad at her. Her husband, Elimelech walked by sight, not faith." Brother Mark told us that the definition of faith is "believing God in spite of appearances and obeying God in spite of consequences. When has God ever let you down when you put Him first? Are you living life as a Christian of convenience or as a practicing Christian? Love God and use things, not use God and love things."

Brother Mark told us that Elimelech became a victim of his own choice and referred to Ruth 1:6-14. "We are free to choose, but not free to choose our consequences. When you go to any church, you have the "kissers" and the "clingers." "The 'kissers' are there on Christmas and Easter, run through and blow Jesus a kiss until the next time. The 'clingers' cling to Jesus and hold on even when it looks like things are lost. The 'kissers' turn loose of Jesus just like Naomi did and the 'clingers' hold on to Jesus just like Ruth did. Elimelech made a wrong choice and the women in the book of Ruth made a wise choice. Too many people chase the world and want God's blessings. You can't chase the world and have God's blessings. We live by faith until it gets kicked in and seems hopeless. We need to go to our place of blessing when hope seems lost. God will find us there."

Brother Mark referred back to the book of Ruth and told us that Boaz redeemed Ruth just like Jesus does us. "Naomi thought God had turned His back on her and she was bitter." Brother Mark told us that "when you think you are finished, go to the author and finisher of your faith. God's plan will take shape. The devil wants depression and bitterness but, in hindsight, we can see God's plan take shape. We just don't know about tomorrow, but Jesus does. The worst day of our life can be followed by the best day when we go to our place of blessing. Faith drives us to continue in prayer. God will find you there."

Our hymn of invitation was "Leave It There." Rick Lett gave the benediction.

We invite you to worship with us Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Mill Creek Baptist Church is located 3 1/2 miles east of Noel, just off Highway 90. Everyone is welcome.

