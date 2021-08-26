Pineville's Jesse James Days Pageant Winners

PINEVILLE -- The Jesse James Day pageant, an annual pageant offered at the Pineville summer celebration, saw 23 contestants entered in the pageant this year. The pageant contestants, who sold tickets to raise money for the Pineville Fire Department, sold more than 67,000 tickets, resulting in more than $5,500 for the department.

The pageant, which was broken into seven categories, showcased a line-up of excited boys and girls, ready to strike a pose in front of a panel of judges regardless of a persistent sun and carnival rides calling their names.

The baby girl contest had four contestants with Kora Phillips-Nix taking third place, Cierra Turner taking second place, and Paislee Deckard taking first place.

The baby boy contest had two entries with Kannon Morris taking second place and Dawson Qualls taking first place.

The toddler girl contest had four contestants with Meadow Nix taking third place, Victoria McDonald taking second place, and Maci Ehlers taking first place.

The toddler boy contest had three contestants with Rooster Friend taking third place, Beau Russell taking second place, and Kaden Kissinger taking first place.

The Little Miss Jesse contest had three contestants with Catherine Friend taking third place, Melody Benningfield taking second place, and Myla Smith taking first place.

The Little Mr. Jesse contest had three contestants with Milo Knix taking third place, Leland Mathews taking second place, and Brantlee Friend taking first place.

The Miss Jesse contest had two contestants with Whitley Matthews taking second place and Macy Smith taking first place.

Winners were awarded sashes, hats, trophies, and crowns. They were further rewarded with cheers from a crowd of people lined around the stage centered on the Pineville Square.

The top ticket seller, who was awarded with a plaque, was Cierra Turneer. Turner was the second-place winner in the baby girl category.

Families and contest-goers beamed with excitement during the contest, following the contest being canceled in 2020 due to covid-19. The pageant, which took place Thursday, Aug. 19, was followed with the annual Jesse James Day parade, which was held Friday, Aug. 20.

