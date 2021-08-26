Parade Offers Variety At Jesse James Days

The Jesse James Days parade in Pineville was held on Saturday.

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Pineville First Baptist Church entered its float, "God's Butterfly Garden" in the Jesse James Days parade on Saturday in Pineville.

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS A passenger in a classic vehicle throws candy to the crowd at the Jesse James Days parade on Saturday in Pineville.

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS A large military vehicle made an appearance at the Jesse James Days parade on Saturday in Pineville.

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS A long line of golf carts representing Sugar Island made their way through the Jesse James Days parade in Pineville on Saturday.