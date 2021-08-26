Noel Woman's Club Fundraiser Postponed

The Noel Woman's Club meeting was called to order by president Melissa Lance on Aug. 10, with seven members in attendance. After the pledge of allegiance and Lord's Prayer, the minutes from last month were read by Hannah Bartholomew in the absence of Vicki Barth. The treasurer's report was given by Bonnie Leonard. Our "Rags to Riches" booth is doing well.

We still have not heard from the third scholarship recipient concerning her scholarship. Please contact us with your school information so that we may get the money to the college for you.

The spaghetti dinner that was set for Saturday, Aug. 28, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Noel Senior Center has been postponed due to covid-19.

We will set a new date at our next meeting in September, so please let everyone know that had planned to support us by buying a dinner. We had a discussion concerning the menu for when we do have that fundraiser. The people of Noel have always been very supportive of our fundraising efforts and we thank everyone.

Our hostess for this evening was Melissa and she served roasted cauliflower parmesan soup, fresh veggies and sandwiches, which were delicious.

Our program was given by Bonnie Leonard, who showed us how to make biscuits and a blueberry pie. Members all got to take home a pan of biscuits and Melissa was the lucky winner of the blueberry pie. What a wonderful treat!

Our next meeting will be Tuesday, Sept. 14, and it will be snack night, with everyone bringing a snack to share. Also, it will be our White Elephant Silent Auction.

If you are interested in becoming active in our community, please join us for a meeting. You may contact club president Melissa Lance at 417-455-6674.