Noel Plans Fall Festival

NOEL -- Officials are planning for a successful fall festival in Noel this October.

Noel City Clerk Deby Hopping said the event will coincide with a popular annual truck show, which they believe will draw more people.

"We decided to schedule it for the same weekend as Sparks in the Ozarks, in hopes of generating a bit more interest from the locals and tourists," she said.

The fall festival will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2.

Vendor booths will be set up in the grassy area on Main Street, next to the former Arvest Bank.

Vendors who sell crafts of all kinds and baked goods are welcome.

"We would even encourage those entrepreneurs in direct sales to come out and set up a booth as well," Hopping said. "We can't think of a greater opportunity for people to use this time to get their name and their brand out to the community and tourists alike."

Vendors will not be charged a booth fee.

Organizers are seeking bands and a bandstand. Hopping said anyone who can donate a tall flatbed truck or trailer for the day is welcome to contact her.

"We would love to have bands playing throughout the day with all types of genre, including music from the different cultures in the community and even see traditional dancing," she said. "Our mayor, Terry Lance, is a huge supporter of bringing all the people together to make our city one of the best in McDonald County and southwest Missouri."

For more information, or to sign up, call city hall at 479-475-3696.