McDonald County Press Obituaries for August 26, 2021

Sammie Joe Ames

Jan. 11, 1946

Aug. 16, 2021

Sammie Joe Ames, 75 of Noel, Mo., died Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at his home after an illness.

He was born Jan. 11, 1946, in Jay, Okla., to Sam and Nelda (Rodgers) Ames. He grew up in the Jay area and graduated from Jay High School. He served in the U.S. Army. On Sept. 24, 1983, he married Carol Sue, who preceded him in death on Feb. 4, 2019. He worked most of his life as an over-the-road trucker. He liked fishing, storytelling and was a huge John Wayne fan and enjoyed watching old westerns.

He is survived by three children, Tommy Beck (Corky), Mike Beck and Jeff Beck (Heather), all of Noel, 13 grandchildren; and a brother; Lee Ames of Jay.

Funeral services were Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at the Ozark Funeral Home in Noel with Pastor J.R. Morgan officiating. Burial with full military honors was in the Saratoga Springs Cemetery near Southwest City, Mo.

Arrangements were by Ozark Funeral Home in Noel, Mo.

Bill Wayne Cooper

Sept. 15, 1930

Aug. 19, 2021

Bill Wayne Cooper, 90, of Grove, Okla., died Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at his residence, with his wife by his side.

He was born Sept. 15, 1930, in Powell, Mo., to John and Lillie Mae (DeWitt) Cooper. He married Doris Akehurst on June 2, 1951, in Eureka Springs, Ark. He owned and operated Cooper Construction Company in Beaumont, Texas, for more than 40 years. He and his wife retired to Grove, Okla., where he enjoyed fishing on the Grand Lake. He was a member of the Hickory Grove Church in Grove.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jimmy DeWayne Cooper; two sisters, Opal Blevins and Edna Jordan; and granddaughter, Cheyenne Saulter.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Doris Cooper of the home; two daughters, Brenda Dyer (Al) of Corsicana, Texas, Denise Yanez (JR) of Wyandotte, Okla.; a brother, Marion Cooper of Powell, Mo.; and four grandchildren.

Funeral services were held on Aug. 25, with Pastor Sean Hunt and Pastor Mel Jackson officiating. Burial was in Roller Cemetery in Powell, Mo.

Arrangements were by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Robert James Evans

June 15, 1943

Aug. 21, 2021

Robert James Evans, 78, of Goodman, Mo., died Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at his residence, with family by his side.

He was born June 15, 1943, in Salina, Calif., to Lester and Mary (Riter) Evans. He served in the U.S. Army. He worked as a welder for CBI for more than 40 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Joy Evans; and two sisters, Helen Storer and Wanda Crabtree.

He is survived by his three children, Tammy Tosh (David) of Goodman, Robert Evans (Rowena) of Seneca, Mo., Penny Lasco of Neodesha, Kan.; four grandchildren; and two sisters, Evelyn White of Noel, Mo., and Sue West of Sulphur Springs, Ark.

No formal services are planned at this time.

Arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Shirley Jean Thrasher

June 2, 1948

Aug. 18, 2021

Shirley Jean Thrasher, 73, of Pierce City, Mo., died Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at Freeman West Hospital in Joplin, Mo.

She was born June 2, 1948, in Bartlesville, Okla., to John and Anna Belle (Seybert) McCurley. She married John Thrasher on April 8, 1969, in Noel, Mo. She worked in Geophysics at the Phillips Petroleum Company in Bartlesville, Okla. She was also a hairdresser for 17 years in Bartlesville and later, was a top salesperson for the Big Nickel in Lanagan, Mo. She enjoyed going to church and had a puppet ministry. She was an accomplished singer, pianist and also played the accordion.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Thrasher; and a sister, Debbie Snider.

She is survived by her children, Johnny Brooks (Maggie) of Oklahoma City, Okla., Debbie Jordan of Pierce City, Kathi Calton (Jamie Leeper) of Neosho; siblings, Anna Mae Wilke of Colorado Springs, Colo., Johnny McCurley of Bartlesville, Paul Ortiz of Tulsa, Okla.; and eleven grandchildren.

Visitation was held at the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Home prior to graveside services officiated by Paul Ortiz at New Bethel Cemetery in Anderson, Mo.

Arrangements were by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Robert Evans