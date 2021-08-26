Students Attend Freshman Academy

PINEVILLE -- Freshman Academy, an annual freshmen-only walk-through of the high school, took place at MCHS on Aug. 18. Incoming freshmen were invited to the high school for part of the day to meet their teachers, find their classrooms, and ask questions about high school and class expectations.

Jarrett McCool, an incoming freshman at MCHS, said he thought freshman academy was helpful for him as he prepared to enter high school.

"I think I'll be able to know where to go a lot better than if I didn't come," McCool said. "With upperclassmen helping, they [incoming freshmen] might see that person a lot, they might talk to them, and it might make high school easier for them."

McCool added that he knows upperclassmen who can help him navigate the halls when he enters high school, which provides him with relief.

Timothy Pagel, an incoming freshman, said freshman academy is helpful to him because he is nervous about knowing where to go as he starts his journey at the high school.

"I'm nervous because of how big the high school is and all the new teachers," Pagel said.

Pagel added that knowing his teachers before school starts, and walking to his classrooms during freshman academy, makes him feel less nervous. Pagel said that he is excited to know what students he has class with so he can feel more comfortable on the first day of school.

Joelle Stark, a science teacher at MCHS, said freshman academy is helpful for students so they can navigate the halls without having upperclassmen around them. Stark added a goal of the academy is for freshmen to come to school on the first day with less anxiety.

"I think it helps calm them somewhat," Stark said. "I think it makes them to where they say, 'you know, I've done this before. I know where this class is, I still have a whole bunch of anxiety, but some of the stressors and reduced, or even gone.'"

Stark said students are more excited for the first day of school if they attend freshman academy and are able to put a face to a teacher's name on their schedule.

"I think it's good for teachers too," Stark said. "You can know a face and kind of set out some prior expectations before the whole clan is here. So, it makes it easier."

Ashleigh McFarland, a science teacher at MCHS, said once students are able to see their classroom, they tend to get less nervous about the first day of class. McFarland also touched on the importance of freshmen knowing their teachers care about them.

"My main goal is for students to know where my room is and who I am, and I want them to start the year knowing that they have a teacher that cares about them and that they feel comfortable coming to," McFarland said.

Following freshman academy, MCHS offered an open house for all students, at which students could also talk to their teachers and find their classrooms, on Aug. 23. The first day of school for students in the McDonald County R-1 school district is Aug. 25.

ALEXUS UNDERWOOD/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Students asking questions in Logan Grab's advanced English class. Students did a miniature walk through of their school schedules.

ALEXUS UNDERWOOD/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Incoming freshman Jarrett McCool said he is looking forward to finding out what friends he has in his classes during freshman academy.