Land Transfers

Kaptan Kasischke and Ashley Kasischke to Stephen Hawkins. Original Town of Goodman. Blk. 3, Lot 8. McDonald County, Mo.

Jonny Patterson to Thomas L. Brittain and Lori R. Brittain. Sec. 29, Twp. 21, Rge. 29 and Sec. 32, Twp. 21, Rge. 29. McDonald County, Mo.

Tim Roark and Naomi Roark to Stepping Stone, LLC. Sec. 1, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Pamela Mendenhall to Paul R. Armstrong. Sec. 3, Twp. 23, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Samuel E. Gaskill to Travis Shaw and Stephanie Shaw. Sec. 9, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Keiko Gann to Maebeau, LLC. Sec. 18, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Amy Marie Holmes, Michael Billington, Travis Wayne Holmes and Brittany Holmes to Evert Joseph Draves. Sec. 12, Twp. 23, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Dustie Akins and Chad Akins to Marco A. Rosales. Sec. 25, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. Original Town of Goodman. Blk. 3, Lot 6. Ozark Orchard Sub-division. Lot 9. McDonald County, Mo.

Landin Foreman and Jessica Foreman to Old Blue Assets, LLC. Park Valley. Lot 6 and Lot 7. McDonald County, Mo.

Todd Peltzer and Shannon Peltzer to Luke Bresee and Chasity Bresee. Sec. 25, Twp. 23, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Terry Lett and Ricky Lett to Austin Michael Kirby and Caitlyn Kay Kirby. Sec. 36, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Trustee Bradley D. Littrell and Bradley D. Littrell Living Trust Dated December 18, 1992 to Darren Hall and Terri Hall. Sec. 16, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Roddy Lett and Malessa Lett to Brian Bone and Jordan Bone. Sec. 9, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Rodney Stark to Luke Choates and Vickie Choates. Sec. 2, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.