Happy To 'Put That In The Paper' Again

The football players sat in the bus, ready to head home. They'd just suffered a 77-28 defeat.

I ran over to get a quote or two before they left. The bus engine rumbled. I had to make it quick. A fresh-faced reporter in my first full-time job, I stepped toward an open window and mumbled something to the coach about a tough night on the road against a talented opponent.

"We scored 28 points on their first-team defense. Put that in the paper," the coach shouted.

The fire in his voice surprised me. But it shouldn't have. The other team tacked on a touchdown and went for two in the game's final seconds, sparking bad feelings.

The coach's players, silent moments before he spoke, suddenly roared and cheered. As the bus pulled away, it sounded almost as if they'd won.

It's a favorite memory from my years of covering high school sports. The coach turned a potentially crushing loss into a victory of sorts -- at least in the team's mind. His overmatched squad, competing in the program's inaugural season, did put up 28 against a conference powerhouse's stingy defense.

And I did put that in the paper.

It's funny how life can lead you back to where your career started. For me, that's covering prep sports.

Along the way, this newspaper diehard moved from writer to page designer. Then on to editing and joining a desk crew that put the paper to bed on time so the presses rolled on time. Paid in friendships and laughter, I sadly saw a once-mighty industry collapse and struggle to reinvent itself.

I always missed writing, and the feeling grew stronger with each passing year. No matter the platform or topic, words pack power. Weaving them together again is rewarding. There's something a little scary about putting your name -- literally -- on what you do. But that's all part of the fun.

It's been 27 years since I covered a high school football game. That ends Friday night when McDonald County plays host to Aurora. I'll be back under the lights, on the sideline and in the press box. And probably rushing to the concession stand at halftime to buy a snack.

Returning to my professional roots is rejuvenating and stirs fond flashbacks. It was a simpler time. As a fledgling reporter, I felt the butterflies swirl inside. Questions and concerns hounded me.

-- Will my lead paragraph grab the readers' attention?

-- Can I hit the deadline?

-- They say this coach is a jerk after losing. What if he lashes out?

-- Does the reporter from the competition know something I don't? He's awfully chummy with everyone.

-- Where's the men's room at this place?

Those worries faded away long ago. Instead of dread, deadline pressure now brings out my best. But it's good to recall that nervous anticipation.

I look forward to walking into a high school stadium on game night again, seeing and hearing the crowd and the players as the band plays and the PA announcer's voice echoes in the air.

And if a coach shouts at me to "put that in the paper," I will.

Al Gaspeny started as a sports correspondent for the Arkansas Gazette in 1987. He's worked for newspapers, including The (Springdale, Ark.) Morning News and the Florida Times-Union in Jacksonville, as a writer, page designer, editor or supervisor for more than 30 years. Gaspeny graduated from the University of Arkansas with a journalism degree.