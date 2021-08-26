Final preparations

The McDonald County soccer and volleyball teams hosted jamborees on Tuesday as both prepare for the start of the regular season. The events were an opportunity to polish techniques and get a taste of competition before the games start counting in the standings.

Coach Logan Grab's volleyball team opens the season when Carthage comes to town on Aug. 31, then faces Diamond on Sept. 2.

Coach John Delatorre's soccer squad begins the year by playing in the Cassville Tournament from Aug. 31-Sept. 4.

Softball starts by hosting Quapaw on Aug. 28. Cross country has the Neosho Warmup on Aug. 28 and goes against Aurora on Sept. 2. Girls golf gets into the swing of things with the Springfield Catholic Tournament on Sept. 1.