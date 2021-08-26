Experience, Depth Can Carry Lady Mustangs Long Way

McDonald County softball returns an experienced core and expects to be back in championship contention this year.

The Lady Mustangs went 21-4 and fell to Webb City in the district title game last season. Seven starters return for McDonald County. The talented veteran nucleus could take the squad far and provides ample reason for optimism.

"We are looking forward to a great year," Lady Mustang coach Heath Alumbaugh said. "The Big 8 is always a tough conference, but we hope to get a shot to play for a conference championship."

McDonald County must replace an outfielder and a pitcher, but it welcomes back three All-State selections. Sophomore infielder Carlee Cooper and sophomore outfielder/pitcher Nevaeh Dodson were first-team selections, and senior pitcher/infielder Madeline McCall was a second-team choice.

McCall, who recently committed to Pittsburgh State University, had 196 strikeouts in 106 innings and an ERA of 1.78 as a junior. Opponents batted .160 against her. McCall also hit .366 with three home runs and 23 RBI.

"Madeline has put in the work to make herself one of the top pitchers in the state," Alumbaugh said.

Senior outfielders Melanie Gillming and Madison Grider, sophomore first baseman Jacie Frencken and junior first baseman Kylan Sherman will also be counted on for key contributions.

"We want to be able to put the ball in play and create chaos on the bases with quality, aggressive base-running," Alumbaugh said. "Defensively, we want to throw strikes and make routine plays."

The Lady Mustangs open the season at home against Quapaw on Aug. 28.

"Our key is going to be staying mentally tough and competing every day in a schedule with very few days off," Alumbaugh said.

And that's one more area in which depth can make a big difference for McDonald County.

"We have quality options in the circle," Alumbaugh said. "We also return the majority of an experienced lineup. We also have depth like we have not had in many years."

RICK PECK/FILE PHOTO Carlee Cooper makes the play at shortstop during a game last season.