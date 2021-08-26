Experience And Expectations

Fifteen starters return to the McDonald County stable. That horsepower fuels optimism for the Mustangs and coach Kellen Hoover.

"It is an experienced team that is hungry to get back out on the field and leave their mark on Mustang football," Hoover said. "We are pretty senior-heavy, a lot of kids that started on the varsity level when they were sophomores. It's made the game slow down for them. They're just a little more prepared. They're just a step faster. You can just see an added level of confidence."

The returnees are well-distributed across both lines of scrimmage, with seven on offense and eight on defense. Included on that list is senior quarterback Cole Martin, an All-Big 8 selection last season.

"We have a QB that has started since he was a sophomore and should be able to be a general for us," Hoover said.

McDonald County went 5-5 last year. Twice, the Mustangs played for at least a share of the conference championship. They lost both times. But being a contender teaches valuable lessons.

"I think our boys are excited to get back out and compete and hopefully have the opportunity to play in more meaningful football games in 2021," Hoover said. "It's good to have several guys coming back with Friday night experience. That experience includes two games last season in which we were competing for at least a share of the Big 8 West title. Neither of those games turned out the way we wanted, but I think playing in those games was important for our program."

Martin pilots McDonald County's spread attack and has plenty of options with seniors Levi Malone, Colton Ruddick and Jack Parnell in the receiving corps. Senior Logan Harriman and junior Weston Gordon are back at tight end. Senior Jakobe Montes will compete for snaps at running back.

Seniors Garrett Gricks, Junior Eliam and Danny Grider pave the way on the offensive line. Juniors Ivan Serna and Angel Mendoza saw OL action during the 2020 campaign.

"I hope we are a physical football team that can run the ball downhill, and when teams adjust to stop that, we are able to get the ball to our playmakers down the field," Hoover said. "We do have some size up front, so I hope to create big running lanes for our RBs."

The Mustangs run a 4-2-5 defense. Gricks and Eliam key the line. Martin, Malone, senior Pierce Harmon and junior Cross Dowd are back in the secondary. Watch for seniors Jared Mora, Andrew Watkins, Jude Horrocks, Montes and Gordon at linebacker.

"Defensively, we hope to be an aggressive, sure-tackling unit that stops the run and can take advantage with a good group of DBs that can make plays on the ball when the other team does throw it," Hoover said. "We have a lot of guys coming back that have seen the speed of Friday night football, so I think we should be a step faster than we were a year ago."

McDonald County sophomores who are making strides and are in the hunt for playing time include Jayce Hitt (DL), Sam Barton (WR), Destyn Dowd (RB, LB), Sam Murphy (DL) and Toby Moore (OL, DL).

"We have to execute more consistently," Hoover said. "We showed flashes of being a great football team last year, but still had a lot of inconsistency towards the end and middle of our season. We will emphasize doing the little things that it takes to do our job well, and through that I think we will see a lot of improvement as we progress through 2021."

The Mustangs kick off the year by playing host to Aurora on Aug. 27. The season holds great promise for this seasoned team.

"The experience is the thing you can count on as a reason for optimism," Hoover said. "There are a lot of guys that have been there and done that."

AL GASPENY/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The McDonald County High School offense goes against its defense during a recent practice.