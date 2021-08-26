Eight Returnees Set Pace For Lady Mustangs

Lacking overall experience, McDonald County will depend on eight returnees to lead the way this volleyball season.

Four seniors and four juniors are coming back, and they provide optimism for Lady Mustang coach Logan Grab. So does seeing the team work together and bond, Grab said in an email.

"The biggest strength for our team this year is the sense of unity we have witnessed each of the athletes working toward this summer," Grab said. "By building trust in each other, they can rely on each other on the court and experience more success."

Senior setter Abigail Wiseman will be a key performer.

"Each of them possesses their own unique leadership qualities," Grab said of McDonald County's returnees. "But we will undoubtedly look to our setter for leadership. Abby has been a setter in our program for the past three years and will continue to be a six-rotation player this season."

What gives Wiseman an edge on the court?

"One of Abby's biggest strengths is her ability to analyze situations and make good decisions quickly," Grab said.

Returning seniors Kirklyn Kasischke (defensive specialist), Kloe Myers (middle hitter) and Lana Young (defensive specialist) are ready to help propel the Lady Mustangs.

"The rest of the varsity team brings with them strong defensive play and is starting to put the ball away offensively," Grab said.

Leading the way for the junior class are Megan Elwood (outside hitter), Madison Parker (middle hitter), Samara Smith (outside hitter) and Hay Nay Way (defensive specialist).

The less-seasoned players on the roster will have to learn fast in the Big 8 Conference.

"Due to the majority of our current athletes having not played at the varsity level much in the past, adjusting to the speed and longevity of play that will be demanded during varsity matches is the area our team needs to improve the most to be successful this year," Grab said.

No matter the experience level, it's up to the Lady Mustangs to seize the opportunity.

"... We expect the team to bring a high level of energy and play to the court," Grab said. "The overall expectations for the team this year are to be competitive and establish consistency on the court. ... A vast amount of dedication to continuing to advance volleyball fundamentals and IQ is imperative for our team to build on last year's success. If we can improve in those areas, we can begin to instill a higher level of confidence and consistency in our team to compete at a higher level of volleyball."

McDonald County played host to a jamboree on Aug. 24, then starts the season when Carthage comes to town Aug. 31.