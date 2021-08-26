Courthouse News

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Thomas Ray Russell vs. Amanda Marissa Adams. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

The following cases were heard:

Benji R. Mendenhall vs. Jennifer K. Rogers. Judgment of dissolution.

Timothy C. Tyler vs. Jamie D. Tyler. Judgment of dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Efran Hernandez. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Dakota D. Kimbrough. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Colton C. Pearson. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Taylor Louise. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $188.50.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Americash Loans of Missouri, LLC vs. Michelle Dalton. Breach of contract.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Eric Alston. Suit on account.

Synchrony Bank vs. Tina Smith. Breach of contract.

U.S. Bank vs. Erika Debusk et al. Unlawful detainer.

U.S. Bank vs. James W. Mathews et al. Breach of contract.

State of Missouri:

Scott E. Carter. Property damage.

Stella Bogus. Driving while revoked/suspended.

Dominic Anthony Brand. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jaret E. Pike. DWI -- alcohol and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident.

Sam H. Luetje. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Kayla Main. Passing bad check.

Aaron Scott Colvard. Fish without permit for non-resident.

William R. London. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Tammy Kepford. Passing bad check.

Layne Charles Patton. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Damian Cole Burton. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Jeffrey L. Ellis. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Jon T. Withrow. Fish without permit.

Fernando Lopez. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Danyeal Rosella Deady. Passing bad check.

Adam J. Garcia. Fish without a permit.

Ryan P. Marcum. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Lydia J. Rodgers. Trespassing.

Oscar Villanuva-Tabora. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Patty S. Martinez. Animal neglect or abandonment.

Felonies:

Michael W. McDaneld. Leaving scene of motor vehicle accident -- property damage exceeding $1,000.

Shannon Lester Potter. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

Sabrina E. Epperson. Delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

Jeffrey Michael Mittag. DWI -- alcohol.

Jake David Cline. Theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft.

Brittany Lorraine Kloos. Passing bad check.

Bethany A. Bergen. DWI -- alcohol.

Rosie D. Lopez. Theft/stealing.

The following cases were heard:

Siloam Springs Arkansas Hospitals vs. Jennifer J. Bennett. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital, LLC vs. Lounae Cosper. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Total Loan Cmpany, LLC vs. Yvonna Ezikiel. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Paula L. Green. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Craig L. Gunn. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Danielle L. Haddock. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Paula L. Letts. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Susan Litch. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Elizabeth I. Manuel. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Ray Manuel. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Charity D. Sarvey. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Casey R. Smith. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Leann Soshe. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Chloe A. Stancell et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Donnaka D. Wagner. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Sharon Williamson. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Douglas A. Alfaro Acosta. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50

Timothy J. Arnold Jr. Operated motorcycle when driver's license not validated for such operation. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Joshley Ashley Ball. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Van T. Bik. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $134.50.

William D. Bridgeman. Leaving scene of motor vehicle accident and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident. Guilty plea. Fine of $350.

Mary R. Burkett. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Sheridan A. Carlton. UOGC. Guilty plea. Fine of $210.50.

James K. Curry. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Michelle L. Dalton. Passing bad check. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Jeffrey L. Ellish. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Harris J. Engel. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Denis A. Flores Arta. Take and/or possess rock bass and/or warmouth bass of illegal length. Guilty plea. Fine of $24.50.

Jose Flores. Take and/or possess rock bass and/or warmouth bass of illegal length. Guilty plea. Fine of $24.50.

David L.C. Galbreath. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Casey J. Goodman. Peace disturbance. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Travis Preston Guess. Failure to register motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Taylor E. Hames. Unlawfully operate all-terrain vehicle within a stream or river. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Karlita M. Hathaway. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Nolbin G. Interiano Buezo. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Chad A. Jacks. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Colby S. Kinkead. Failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Brandon J. Lipp. Assault. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Taylor Louis. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license. Guilty plea. Fine of $438.50.

Yenver Ordonez. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Benny Chris Padilla. Fish without permit. Guilty plea. Fine of $49.50.

Sandra Kay Richardson. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Fine of $350.

Tyler M. Stewart. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Anthony J. Stubenrauch. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Nelson A. Tebalon Matul. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Mauricio Torres. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Oscar Villanuva-Tabora. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Nathan W. Willis. Unlawfully operate all-terrain vehicle within a stream or river. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Felonies:

Pamela L. Allen. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Brandon D. Jackson. Driving while revoked/suspended. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Joshua J. Simon. Domestic assault and assault. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

James D. Wilcox. Assault and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.