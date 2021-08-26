Commission Minutes

July 7

• David Bunch met with the Commission to discuss thistles in McDonald County.

• Commissioners surveyed Sawmill, Kings Hollow, Carlin Ridge and Carter roads. They also reviewed county equipment located at the road barns.

• The Commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $152,148.46.

July 12

• The Commission received one bid on the remodel of Courthouse Annex 2. After reviewing the bid, Eastern Commissioner Cope motioned to accept the bid from Jerry Harner Construction. Motion passed unanimously.

July 14

• Becky Gibbs met with the Commission regarding the condition of Gibbs Lane, west of Jane.

• Mike Brown met with the Commission to discuss McDonald County road specifications. Commissioners told Brown the county is not taking in any new roads to maintain at this time.

• Gary Anderson met with the Commission concerning entering and exiting Highway 90 off of Springs Road and Saratoga Road. Anderson voiced safety concerns due to trees in the way, limiting the view of cars coming from the direction of Highway 90. Commissioners told Anderson to contact MoDOT, the agency responsible for that section of the highway.

• Commissioners revisited proposals received for the used county equipment. Eastern Commissioner Jamey Cope motioned to accept the proposal for seven items -- a 1993 dump truck and a 1995 dump truck, two 2000 Peterbilt dump trucks, a 2008 Chevy Impala, and a 2011 Chevy Impala and a green metal roof. Motion passed unanimously.

• The Commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $9,000.

July 19

• The Commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $124,948.55.

July 21

• Commissioners discussed premium pay for all Health Department, Sheriff's Office and Jail employees. Through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), employees/departments directly involved in the health and safety of citizens and efforts to mitigate the spread of covid-19 are eligible for premium pay. After some discussion, Western Commissioner Rick Lett motioned to pay all Health Department, Sheriff's Office and Jail employees an additional $3 per hour premium pay for the remainder of 2021. The Commission will revisit the topic of premium pay for those departments during the 2022 budget hearings. Motion passed unanimously.

• Treasurer Sheila Fuller updated the Commission on two Certificate of Deposits about to come due for renewal. Presiding Commissioner Bill Lant motioned to renew the following CDs for another six months: County Revenue CD in the amount of $151,274.49 and Road and Bridge CD in the amount of $100,849.66. Motion passed unanimously.

July 26

• Greg DePratt and Avion Bryant of Stronghold Data met with the Commission to discuss IT and the current hacking threats in the US.

July 28

• Darren Wallace of the District Public Defender's Office spoke with Commissioners regarding the need for a larger office space. Currently, McDonald, Newton and Jasper counties provide funding for the office, according to Missouri State Statute. McDonald County budgets approximately $2,000 per year for the Public Defender's Office. Wallace proposed the county increase the current funding of office space to approximately $9,000 per year. Commissioners will discuss this request with legal counsel.

• The Commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $461,785.13.