Lunch on the Square

Bunker Hill Quilt Club will be serving lunch from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. or until sold out Monday, Aug. 30, on the Pineville Square. The menu will be cheeseburger casserole or lasagna served with salad and garlic bread. Homemade desserts will be available with ice tea.

Banner Church Revival

Banner Church of the Nazarene will hold revival services with evangelist, author and soloist Billy Huddleston Aug. 29 through Sept. 1. Service times are 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday, and 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. The church is located at 597 North Fork Road, Anderson, Mo. For more information, call 417-364-7461.

McDonald County Business Expo and Health Fair

The annual expo will be held 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 11, at the McDonald County High School gym, located at 10 Stampede Drive in Anderson. Save the date and stay tuned. For more information, please email [email protected]

Safety and Health Program Event

The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations will host a Safety and Health Program Management online training event from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18. The session is free and topics include workplace analysis management leadership and employee involvement, hazard prevention and control, and safety and health training. Space is limited. Call 573-522-7233 (SAFE) or visit labor.mo.gov/onsite for more information.

NWA Women's Chorus

Women who love to sing, from Benton, Washington and McDonald counties are invited to join the NWA Women's Chorus. No tryouts or experience are needed. Performances include classical, pop, folk and show tunes for local clubs, schools, care centers and veterans centers. Rehearsals are at 12:45 p.m. every Monday, at Bella Vista's St. Bernard's Church Hall in Bella Vista, with plenty of room to spread out and follow Arkansas covid-19 guidelines. Call Elaine at 918-857-1675 or visit www.NWArkansasWomensChorus.com.

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus meets from 3:30 to 5 p.m. every Monday in the fellowship hall of the Highland Christian Church, located at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista (enter at the north door). To attend, you must have had at least the first dose of the covid vaccination. Social distancing and mask-wearing are required. No previous experience or tryouts are required to join. The invite is for women of all ages and voice ranges to experience barbershop singing. For more information or to schedule the chorus for your entertainment, call Karen Frankenfeld, director, at 479 876 7204, or visit the website at www.perfectharmonybv.com.