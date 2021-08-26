This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Aug. 1

Shelby Templeton, 30, Siloam Springs, Ark., DWI -- alcohol

Aug. 2

Kevin Leon Busker, 51, Pineville, driving while revoked/suspended

Aug. 3

Chaz James, 30, Bella Vista, Ark., parole violation and out-of-state fugitive

Aug. 4

Jermarcus Styles, 24, Ellenwood, Ga., possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less

Aug. 5

Kevin L. Green, 53, Goodman, domestic assault

Latosha Nicole Keith, 36, Pierce City, theft/stealing and fraudulent use of credit/debit device

Jarrod Stump, 22, Goodman, theft/stealing and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop by fleeing

Cody Paul Winn, 42, Bella Vista, Ark., operated motor vehicle without a valid license and out-of-state fugitive

Aug. 6

Scott Eugene Carter, 47, Anderson, domestic assault

Kyle David Dumas, 37, Joplin, unlawful possession of a firearm

Brandon Dale Jackson, 26, Pineville, failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer, driving while revoked/suspended, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Alan E. Purdy, 26, Pineville, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop by fleeing

Aug. 7

Joseph Anthony Baldonado, 30, Bentonville, Ark., theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft

Johnathon Lee Bickford, 29, Goodman, defective equipment

Gary Dean Drum, 36, Neosho, tampering with motor vehicle

Seth Holloway, 37, Goodman, theft/stealing

Latasha Watson, 30, Anderson, DWI -- alcohol

Cara M. Williamson, 50, Pineville, tampering with a utility meter and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility