Wheelchair Accessible Swing Installed at Pineville's Myers Park

PINEVILLE -- Myers Park, located in Pineville, is one step closer to becoming an all-inclusive park after a wheelchair-accessible swing was installed on Aug. 9. The swing, which is one of the updates made in the park through the Building Communities for Better Health Grant, is the first of multiple updates to be made in the park.

Kayla Langford, A Building Communities for Better Health coordinator, said the closest park to offer a wheelchair-accessible swing is in Bentonville. Langford added that she's excited to see the park making progress, alongside Mayor Gregg Sweeten.

"Me and Gregg are so excited," Langford said. "We made a Facebook post about the swing and residents are tagging their friends with handicapped kids to come play at our park."

Langford said the swing is a huge accomplishment for the city of Pineville, allowing all children to swing and have fun with their friends. Langford said additional all-inclusive items to be added to the park are a handicap accessible water fountain, more padding to be placed over rocks, making it easier for handicapped children to navigate through the park, and additional sensory items. Langford said she's thankful for the city because some of the items were purchased through the grant and some by the city of Pineville.

Becky Davis, Northward Alderman for the city of Pineville, said the update in the park shows commitment to all children in the area. Davis feels passionate about the updates made in the park as a handicapped child in her mother's family would be able to greatly benefit from the wheelchair-accessible swing.

"I just feel like it shows our determination to be there for all kids," Davis said. "I'm just delighted we have something to offer to children who don't have access to that kind of pleasure because of their situation."

Davis said Pineville is a family-friendly and child-friendly town, and she feels that the new swing makes Pineville even more child-friendly.

"I'm really proud of our city park," Davis said. "It's used a lot and we try to keep it safe and clean and it's there for the children. I just want our town to be a child-safe and friendly place."

Davis said, in Pineville, residents look out for one another and help each other's children. Davis said the wheelchair-accessible swing is just another way for Pineville residents to act as a family for children in the community, offering fun for every child regardless of what their circumstances are.

Myers Park will soon receive a wheelchair-accessible water fountain which was donated by a community member. Any community members who wish to get involved in future initiatives at the park can find more information on the McDonald County Health Department website.