Powering Through Practice

by Al Gaspeny / Special to McDonald County Press | August 19, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.
AL GASPENY/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS A running play is shut down by a host of tacklers during football practice for McDonald County.

McDonald County High School athletes are putting in the work as the fall sports season nears.

"It's always a little chaotic this time of year, especially with fall practices starting before the first day of school," Mustangs athletic director Bo Bergen said. "Our kids have stepped up and committed to being here before school starts."

School is scheduled to begin Aug. 25.

Part of the buildup to the season included Mustang Pride Day on Aug. 14. There were soccer, volleyball, softball and football scrimmages as well as a cross country team run and a community fun run. Residents also got to meet coaches and athletes during the event.

"I thought it went pretty well," Bergen said. "Our kids did a great job of competing throughout the day. Our players and coaches bought in."

And they're buying in during practice, too.

AL GASPENY/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County soccer players work on their skills during a recent practice.
AL GASPENY/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County soccer players work on their skills during a recent practice.
AL GASPENY/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Members of the McDonald County High School volleyball team run conditioning drills during Monday's workout.
AL GASPENY/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Members of the McDonald County High School volleyball team run conditioning drills during Monday's workout.

Print Headline: Powering Through Practice

