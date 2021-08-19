McDonald County Press Obituaries for August 19, 2021

Gary Gene Christiansen Sr.

Sept. 27, 1948

Aug. 13, 2021

Gary Gene Christiansen Sr. died Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, surrounded by his children.

He was born on Sept. 27, 1948. He served in the U.S. Navy with three tours of duty in Vietnam and one tour in Korea. He was an eternal jokester, avid gun enthusiast, lifelong Ford Mustang fan, and enjoyed gardening and landscaping.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Winona Christiansen; and by his wife, Brenda Christiansen.

He is survived by his children, Shelly Marie McGarrah (Jeff), Gary Lee Christiansen (Jennifer), Gary Gene Christiansen Jr. (Erica), Tammy Lee Lloyd (Donnie), Cory Wayne Christiansen (Kenna); step-children, Rodney Christiansen, Billy Gothard, Jeremy Gothard, Shawn Gothard; and 21 grandchildren.

Graveside memorial service with full military honors will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at the Park Cemetery in Columbus, Kan.

Donald Dean Crabtree

May 21, 1938

July 31, 2021

Betty Lou Crabtree

April 12, 1940

Aug. 7, 2021

Donald Dean "Don" Crabtree, 83, of Anderson, Mo., son of Wendell and Velma (Cooper) Crabtree, was born May 21, 1938, in Pea Ridge, Ark. He died Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Joplin, Mo.

Betty Lou Crabtree, 81, of Anderson, Mo., daughter of Samuel and Jewel (Spurgeon) Gabbard, was born April 12, 1940, in Ft. Klamath Falls, Ore. She died Saturday, August 7, 2021, in the comfort of her home.

Don was raised in Northwest Arkansas and Southwest Missouri. His work history included Daisy BB Gun, F.A.G. Bearing, McDonnell Douglas and Teledyne in Neosho, from which he retired. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Betty was raised and attended school in Rogers, Ark. For several years she owned and operated Crabtree Upholstery. Prior to being self-employed, she worked a few years at Lay-Z-Boy in Neosho.

They were united in marriage Sept. 28, 1968, and shared the last 52 years. Don enjoyed fishing and tending to the needs of his property. Betty also liked fishing, gardening, bird watching, quilting and cooking. They were both members of the Whittenburg Church.

Both sets of their parents preceded them in death. Also preceding Betty are three of her sisters, Beulah Schneider, Anna Belle Dickey and Barbara Sue Wilson.

They are survived by three children, Tina Samuel of Tulsa, Carla Samuel also of Tulsa, Donald Crabtree of Bryant, Ark.; and six grandchildren. Don is also survived by one brother, Dennis Crabtree (Norma Jean) of Joplin. In addition, Betty is survived by two siblings, Sherman Gabbard (Mary) of Seligman and Rosalee Ford of Rogers, Ark.

Graveside services for Don and Betty were held Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Pea Ridge Cemetery in Pea Ridge, Ark., with Jamey Cope officiating.

Merle Lee Graham

June 18, 1936

Aug. 1, 2021

Merle Lee Graham, 85, of Anderson, Mo., died Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at Freeman West Hospital in Joplin, Mo., after an illness.

He was born June 18, 1936, in Seneca, Mo., the son of Wayne and Lucille Graham. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1955 and served four years. He returned to Seneca and was voted in as the city marshal. He married Judy Hirsch on April 24, 1957, in Miami, Okla. In 1968, he began a career with the Missouri State Highway Patrol and retired from the Highway Patrol in 1991.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Bill Graham; and a granddaughter, Jodi Hurtt.

Survivors include his wife, Judy; one daughter, Jeana Hurt of Springdale, Ark.; one son, Justin Graham (Alicia) of Stark City, Mo.; four grandchildren; and one brother, Jim Graham.

Graveside services under the direction of Campbell-Biddlecome Funeral Home, Seneca, were held Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at the Thompson Grove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the McDonald County Historical Society or the Shriner's Children's Hospital in care of the Campbell-Biddlecome Funeral Home, P.O. Box 380 Seneca, MO 64865

Dorothy Marie Houseman

Sept. 5, 1923

Aug. 12, 2021

Dorothy Marie Houseman, 97, of Anderson, Mo., died Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at the McDonald County Living Center in Anderson.

She was born Sept. 5, 1923, in Spokane, Wash., to the late Carl John and Amelia (Besel) Irmer. She met Roy Houseman in Japan, where they both stationed in the service. They married on June 4, 1950, in Kansas City, Mo. She served in the U.S. Navy. They lived several years in the Kansas City area owning and operating Houseman Redi-mix Concrete Company for 20 years. In 1997 they moved to Anderson, where they volunteered with Meals on Wheels and at the local Crosslines. She was a member of the Pineville United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 58 years, Roy Kenney Houseman, Sr.; daughter, Connie Marie Dudziak; two brothers, William Arthur, Melvin Irmer; and grandchild, Justin Houseman.

She is survived by her son, Roy Kenney Houseman, Jr.; and four grandchildren.

Marian Ann Powers Scott

Dec. 10, 1934

Aug. 10, 2021

Marian Ann Powers Scott, 86, of Anderson, Mo., died Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at her residence with family by her side.

She was born Dec. 10, 1934, in Salinas, Calif., to Fred and Ann (Cummings) Pepper. She attended schools there. She had one half-brother, Ron; half-sisters, Norma, Gail, Judy, Susie; and a step-daughter, Pam Lett. She married Harry Powers, and to this union five children were born, Diana, Stuart, Matthew, Cary and Laura. She worked as a clerk, dispatcher for the Salinas Police Department and later transferred to the Monterey County 911 System as a dispatcher. On Nov. 29, 1968, she married Paul Scott in Carson City, Nev. They moved to a farm near Anderson in 1995. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, crafting, bowling, reading and cooking. She was a member of the Church of Christ in Noel, Mo.

Funeral Services were held Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Home with Pastor Dick Lett officiating. Burial followed the service in the Cummings Cemetery in Tiff City, Mo.

Jason 'MC' Sisco

June 11, 1980

Aug. 6, 2021

Jason "MC" Sisco, 41, of Gravette, Ark., died Aug. 6, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Rogers.

He was born June 11, 1980, in Fayetteville, Ark., to Glen McDaniels and Judy Ann Sisco. He worked for V&F Concrete for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and the outdoors. He was taken by cancer and was very much loved by his wife, his friends and his family.

Survivors are his wife, Constance Elyse Sisco of the home; a daughter, Felecity Durham of Anderson, Mo.; his parents, Gary and Judy Fletcher of Gravette; and siblings, Tina McDaniels, Kimberly Main, Clint Fletcher, Cody Fletcher.

A memorial gathering was held Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at Sisco Funeral Home, 1312 N. Curtis Ave. in Pea Ridge, Ark.

