Jordan Returns To McDonald County As Girls' Golf Coach

Brent Jordan is the new girls' golf coach at McDonald County High School.

But Mustangs' territory is really nothing new for him. Jordan, a 1989 MCHS graduate, got the job last week. He was an all-conference performer in football and a track standout during his days on campus.

"Returning to the county has been a great feeling!" Jordan said in an email. "... My parents still live in the district and have been diehard supporters of the Mustangs!"

He had already accepted a post in the district's special services division as a school psychological examiner, assessing students with special needs and developing programming and behavior plans.

Then he noticed an additional opportunity.

"... On an off chance, I glanced at the coaching vacancies on the district website," Jordan said. "I saw the girls' golf job opening and immediately reached out to [athletic director] Bo [Bergen]. He confirmed that the job was still vacant, so I ran it by my son [Andrew, a junior goalkeeper for Joplin High School] ... and then got the blessing from my wife [Stacy]."

Jordan started coaching golf in 1998. Over the years, he's also coached football, basketball, track and cross country at the high school level. Now he's back in McDonald County.

Bergen oversaw the golfers during the coaching search. Jordan's record of success impressed Bergen.

"I found out that he's got some pretty valuable experience coaching golf," Bergen said. "He won a state championship as an assistant before. He has experience working with golfers and getting the best out of them. He seemed like the right fit, and he's already doing a great job.

"It really wasn't one thing [that swayed the decision]. I look at the person first. He really struck me as the type of guy who would work well with our girls. At the end of the day, we're here to provide the best experience for them as possible."

McDonald County opens at the Springfield Catholic Tournament on Sept. 1, and Jordan has been busy working with the players and preparing for the season.

"So far, it's been a smooth transition," Bergen said. "He's really taken it and run with it. I talked to some of the girls. They've been very complimentary of him."

Jordan noted that much work is still needed, but he sees plenty of potential on the roster.

"The girls have been awesome at practice," Jordan said. "I've seen improvement each day. If we can continue to improve and become more consistent, we're going to be pretty competitive."

The team added two freshmen this week, Jordan said.

"If there are other girls interested, it's not too late to join!" Jordan said.

Jordan is also in his second term on the Joplin Board of Education.