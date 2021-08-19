Free Tire Collection Event Set

McDonald County residents will have the chance to get rid of some old tires at a tire collection event next month.

The city of Noel, McDonald County and Region M Waste Management will team up from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 18, to provide a free tire collection event for all McDonald County residents.

Each household is limited to 10 passenger tires. Businesses are not allowed to bring tires; and farm, tractor and semi tires are not accepted.

Tires may not be dropped off before or after the event.

Champlain Tire Recycling will oversee the event, which will be at 14598 W. State Highway 90 in Noel, at the Noel Road Maintenance Barn. The barn is located next to the Noel Primary School.

Officials said the tires will be shredded and the rims removed. The rubber will be combined with other materials to be made into composite lumber for picnic tables and benches.

For information, contact Patty Overman at [email protected] or 417-625-6626.