Former Resident Gets Double Lung Transplant

Former McDonald County resident Tim Almeter, a son of Anderson residents Karen and Bernie Almeter, recently had a successful double-lung transplant and is doing well.

Tim has a genetic disease called cystic fibrosis that primarily affects the lungs, he said. His lung function began to decline when he was in high school, and by age 29 it was at 20 or 25 percent, he said. He is now 30 years old.

Doctors will not consider patients for the transplant list until their lung function gets below 30 percent, he said. There are other factors as well. He said he was a good candidate because he exercised and did not miss breathing treatments. He also went through testing to ensure he was a good candidate.

He and his wife, Marlene, lived in Joplin, and they decided to move to St. Louis to be closer to Barnes Jewish Hospital where he was being treated. They moved in October 2019. He said they got married and went on their honeymoon, and shortly after they returned, right before they were going to put their home on the market, the home flooded. Insurance did not cover the flood damage because of the type of flood it was, he said. It had been raining for several days and the water in the sewers backed up into the home's pipes and flooded the home. A friend organized a fundraiser on social media and people donated generously, helping to pay for the damage, Tim said.

About a year later, he was listed on the transplant list. It was a difficult wait. Doctors told Tim the average patient waits eight weeks for a donor organ. He waited 28 weeks and was called three times.

He said a patient waiting for a donor organ must have their phone charged and ready at all times for the call to come in. The first time he got the call, it was after seven weeks. However, there were some signs of pneumonia in the lungs, and the blood gases were declining quickly, so they did not do the transplant at that time.

Another seven weeks later, he got another call, but there was a similar situation, and the lungs were not viable, he said.

He continued waiting, and his health became very, very bad. He had an episode of coughing up blood that lasted about 90 minutes, he said. He was taken to the hospital where he was sedated, intubated and placed in the ICU. His name went to the top of the transplant list. He explained the patient who needs the transplant the most is at the top of the list. About 10 days later, he received the third call that led to his successful surgery on April 26.

"A lot of people will say to me, 'I bet it was incredible waking up and taking that first deep breath.' It's actually incredibly painful," he said.

Immediately following surgery, he said, the nerves have not fully connected to the new lungs, and so until those connections are made, breathing is probably just as painful as before surgery.

He noted his recovery was quick. He was in the hospital for nine days. He was told to expect 21 days, but a lot of transplant patients are older, and so possibly his age had something to do with his quicker than average recovery, he said. Now he said he feels excellent.

Tim has a brother, Curtis, who had the same procedure several years ago. Tim said his lung function is 109 percent, and Curtis' is 96 percent. He said the reason it can be over 100 percent is that, if a healthy person with no health problems can breathe out five liters of air, that is 100 percent, and he can breathe out six liters of air.

The two brothers and their wives have been training for a 5K run that will be held on Sept. 11 in honor of those who perished in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

"It's pretty incredible because I haven't been able to run since high school," Tim said.

He said he feels incredible.

"Sometimes it's hard to remember the struggles I went through. I go back and read my transplant journal. Sometimes we forget the things we go through and it helps to remember how good we have it now and not to take things for granted," he said.

He said one journal entry reminded him to look at his bedpost where it is worn down from him putting his shoe against it because he could not bend down to tie his shoe. Bending down constricted his midsection and his diaphragm, and he could not breathe in that position, making it impossible to tie his shoe any other way except putting it against the bedpost.

"I had a lot of people praying for me, especially Banner Church where I grew up. People would check on me every day and tell me they were praying for me. I have to give a lot of credit to God for getting me through all this," he said.