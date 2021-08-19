Flick Theatre Ribbon-Cutting Held Aug. 13

ANDERSON -- The Flick Theatre, located in Anderson, was celebrated by the McDonald County Chamber of Commerce at a ribbon-cutting event on Aug. 13. The theater, which reopened in April, has showcased many changes since the business had to close its doors in the wake of covid-19.

Stacy Lilly, The Flick Theatre co-owner, said changes made to the theater include new seating, including handicap-accessible seating, a more spacious auditorium, fresh paint, a punch card program, and "appreciation punches" offered through the new punch card program. Lilly said she was excited about the ribbon-cutting event because she wants community members to know that the theater is open and ready to serve the community in new ways.

"I think that it's been great for people," Lilly said. "We've actually had people utilize the seating; we've had a lot of comments about the open space. We want people in the doors, we just want to let people know we're here and we're open."

Chris Lilly, The Flick Theatre co-owner, said he appreciated the ribbon-cutting event because it gives a boost to the business, reminding community members of the well-loved family spot.

"It just shows that the whole community wants to get behind the Flick and keep it going," Chris said. "You know, we've been here forever, so we want to keep it open, and the community helps us keep it open."

Chris said he believes the Flick is an integral part of Anderson as it's been open since 1939, and he believes the theater is an inexpensive spot for families to enjoy a movie together without "breaking the bank."

At the ribbon-cutting, McDonald County Chamber of Commerce president, Shawn Cooper, noted his excitement about the theater and support offered by the chamber as the theater continues serving the community amidst the changes that have been made.

Community members, commerce members, and theater staff and supporters posed in front of the Flick to anxiously cut the ribbon with a pair of scissors labeled "Visit. Work. Live!"

The Flick Theatre shows movies at 7 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday, and 6 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $7 per person for individuals over three years of age. Through the new punch card program implemented at the theater, customers will get their card punched for each movie they see, with the eleventh movie being free.

ALEXUS UNDERWOOD/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Stacy Lilly, theater co-owner, with a certificate of congratulations presented by the McDonald County Chamber of Commerce. Lilly said she was excited for the ribbon cutting so community members will be aware of the Flick being open again.