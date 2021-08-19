Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports Opinion Community Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Do you recognize this WWII veteran?

August 19, 2021 at 8:29 a.m.
COURTESY PHOTO/Do you recognize this McDonald County WWII veteran? He received a silver dollar from Bonnibel Sweet and in return, he sent her a photo from his time in the service. This unidentified photo is number 48 in the Bonnibel Sweet Album. The McDonald County Historical Society is attempting to match names with these heroes faces in order to preserve a precious piece of local history. If you have any information, please contact Hazel Sheets with the McDonald County Library at 417-223-4489.

Do you recognize this McDonald County WWII veteran? He received a silver dollar from Bonnibel Sweet and, in return, he sent her a photo from his time in the service. This unidentified photo is number 48 in the Bonnibel Sweet Album. The McDonald County Historical Society is attempting to match names with these heroes' faces in order to preserve a precious piece of local history. If you have any information, please contact Hazel Sheets with the McDonald County Library at 417-223-4489.

Print Headline: Do you recognize this WWII veteran?

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Experienced defensive line looking to make big impact
by Bob Holt
Williams aiming to build off 2020 season
by Tony Burns
EHS ready for Purple & White Game
by Tony Burns
El Dorado JV golf teams sweep local tri-matches
by News-Times Staff
Heavier line looks to lead Hogs’ offense
by Tom Murphy
ADVERTISEMENT