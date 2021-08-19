Courthouse News

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Natasha D. Wilcox vs. Lane G. Brodie. Dissolution.

Whitney D. Jennings vs. Joshua M. Jennings. Dissolution.

James E. Periman vs. Tiffany D. Periman. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Marsha Kaye Slate. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Abrirahman M. Ali. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

A.J. A. Apolonio. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Quentin D. Hazelton. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Taya A. Johnson. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Wilson Menas. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Vickey L. Simmons. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $249.

Taner Elijah Smith. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Arvest Bank vs. Jessie R. Wilson et al. Breach of contract.

Discover Bank vs. Cody G. Sanny. Contract -- other.

Discover Bank vs. Melissa N. Mazur. Contract -- other.

Anglin Family Investments vs. Jamey W. Jones et al. Unlawful detainer.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Savanna Spencer. Contract -- other.

Freeman Neosho Hospital, Inc. vs. Lori R. Winchester. Suit on account.

Discover Bank vs. David Garrett. Contract -- other.

Discover Bank vs. Joanna Campbell. Contract -- other.

Americash Loans of Missouri, LLC vs. Michelle Dalton. Breach of contract.

State of Missouri:

Robert L. McCartney. Failed to yield to vehicle that had entered intersection with no traffic contract.

Chanley R. McClintic. DWI -- alcohol and failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width.

Amber M. Montes. Driving while revoked/suspended and failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width -- resulting in an accident.

Rene Martin-Plascencia. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width.

Ryana H. Votipka. Driving while revoked/suspended and failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width.

Marsha Kay Slate. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width -- resulting in an accident.

Samantha E. Prewitt. Exceeded posted speed limit and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Santos A. Romero. Take game fish by spearfishing and possess speargun on unimpounded waters or adjacent banks.

Jonathan Ocampo. Minor visibly intoxicated/blood alcohol content more than 0.2%.

Joshua Wayne Pease. Passing bad check.

Troy Cornwell. Passing bad check.

Douglas A. Alfaro Acosta. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Tiquisha R. Garlington. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Abdirahman M. Ali. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Alyx L. Mustermann. Passing bad check.

Betty Courtney. Passing bad check.

Christopher D. Creger. Gross weight exceeded 80,000 pounds.

Alfredo Hernandez. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Derek Hernandez. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Erick R. Aguilar. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Megan Renee Deweese. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

David Joe Birchfield. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Donald Kevin Johnson. Operated motorcycle when driver's license not validated for such operation.

Mauricio Torres. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Kenyan B. Cobb. Drove wrong direction on highway divided into two or more roadways -- resulting in an accident.

Tufton W. Brown. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Steven Christopher James. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility and exceeded posted speed limit.

Felonies:

Francisco Lopez. Property damage and domestic assault.

Eric B. Benton. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. Passing bad check.

Levi H. Watkins. Murder and armed criminal action.

Wanda McBride. Passing bad check.

Heather Walker. Passing bad check.

Scott E. Carter. Domestic assault.

Jerrod T. Stump. Theft/stealing and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop by fleeing.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

Jimmy C. Almazan Lorenzo. Take game fish by spearfishing and possess speargun on unimpounded waters or adjacent banks. Guilty plea. Fine of $167.50.

Matthew T. Hannah. Fish without a permit. Guilty plea. Fine of $49.50.

Alfredo Hernandez. Fish without a permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Derek Hernandez. Fish without a permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Sun Y. Juang. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Veronica S. Lillo. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Brianna N. Lopez. Fish without a permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Santos A. Romero. Take game fish by spearfishing and possess speargun on unimpounded waters or adjacent banks. Guilty plea. Fine of $167.50.

Brandon Sizemore. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width -- resulting in an accident and leaving scene of motor vehicle accident. Guilty plea. 90 days incarceration, jail.

Madison S. Stonecipher. Fish without permit. Guilty plea. Fine of $49.50

David S. Vasquez Castillo. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Felonies:

Bethany A. Bergen. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Sabrina E. Epperson. Delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Rosie D. Lopez. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Jeffrey Michael Mittag. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Taner E. Smith. Unlawful possession, transport, manufacture, repair or sale of illegal weapon. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Aaron P. Wellesley. Burglary and theft/stealing -- any controlled substance. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.