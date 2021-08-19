This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

July 25

Spencer James Daniels, 38, Jane, out-of-state fugitive

July 26

Billy Dale Herrington, 55, Southwest City, out-of-state fugitive, discharge/shoot at or from motor vehicle/shoot at person, another motor vehicle or building/habitable structure, non-support and theft/stealing

Mesha Rae Sanford, 37, Jay, Okla., out-of-state fugitive

July 27

Logan William Chavez, 30, Bella Vista, Ark., endangering the welfare of a child

Travis Ray Owens, 30, Noel, miscellaneous federal motor carrier code

July 28

Earl Frederick Schreiber IV, 41, Grove, Okla., property damage, receiving stolen property and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony

July 29

Kaleb Freeston, 21, Powell, theft/stealing

Marissa A. McCauley, 22, Powell, theft/stealing

Crystal Gaye Scott, 45, Gravette, Ark., driving while revoked/suspended and unlawful possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less

July 30

James Roy Fain Jr., 33, Pineville, probation violation

Amber Marie Montes-Mendel, 38, no address given, peace disturbance

Shannon Potter, no age given, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended and delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Dakota Robert Levi Smith, 26, Lanagan, driving while revoked/suspended and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Dennis Allen Toft, 33, Siloam Springs, Ark., domestic assault

Cole A. Williams, no age given, Goodman, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt

July 31

Jarid A. Gardnir, 21, Granby, displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another