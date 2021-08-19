This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
July 25
Spencer James Daniels, 38, Jane, out-of-state fugitive
July 26
Billy Dale Herrington, 55, Southwest City, out-of-state fugitive, discharge/shoot at or from motor vehicle/shoot at person, another motor vehicle or building/habitable structure, non-support and theft/stealing
Mesha Rae Sanford, 37, Jay, Okla., out-of-state fugitive
July 27
Logan William Chavez, 30, Bella Vista, Ark., endangering the welfare of a child
Travis Ray Owens, 30, Noel, miscellaneous federal motor carrier code
July 28
Earl Frederick Schreiber IV, 41, Grove, Okla., property damage, receiving stolen property and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony
July 29
Kaleb Freeston, 21, Powell, theft/stealing
Marissa A. McCauley, 22, Powell, theft/stealing
Crystal Gaye Scott, 45, Gravette, Ark., driving while revoked/suspended and unlawful possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less
July 30
James Roy Fain Jr., 33, Pineville, probation violation
Amber Marie Montes-Mendel, 38, no address given, peace disturbance
Shannon Potter, no age given, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended and delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
Dakota Robert Levi Smith, 26, Lanagan, driving while revoked/suspended and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Dennis Allen Toft, 33, Siloam Springs, Ark., domestic assault
Cole A. Williams, no age given, Goodman, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt
July 31
Jarid A. Gardnir, 21, Granby, displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another