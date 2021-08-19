Board Modifies School Plans

After hearing from patrons at its meeting Aug. 12, the McDonald County R-1 School District Board of Education made changes to a proposed continuity of learning plan for the 2021-2022 school year.

Patrons were given three minutes each to speak regarding the plan.

Beverly Longnecker of Pineville expressed concern about part of the plan that could require students to wear masks. She said she is worried about her kindergarten granddaughter and other kids and about parents being able to decide what is best. She said she has read peer-reviewed studies online that say that viruses are smaller than the holes in masks and that droplets get caught in the holes, causing infections, which can lower the immune system. She said she read that wearing masks can also lower the oxygen level in the brain, and covid-19 becomes more dangerous when oxygen levels decline. She also expressed a concern that children with sensory issues or who are autistic cannot handle wearing a mask. She asked the board to keep masks optional.

Amy Sauerwein of Pineville took issue with two parts of the plan -- a 0,1,2 system of covid engagement levels and strategies; and a requirement for visitors to campus to wear masks.

At level 0, there are no cases of covid-19 on campus, and school activities continue as outlined in the plan. At level 1, covid-19 is present, and staff reinforces handwashing, social distancing and further encourages mask-wearing. At level 2, covid-19 is critical, and there are no outside visitors allowed, no school-wide assemblies or large gatherings and masks are required of everyone in hallways and common areas.

Sauerwein said it is unlikely schools would ever be at 0, and said schools are more likely to be at 2 in a matter of weeks and to remain there until the last two weeks of school, at which time the administration might lift some restrictions. She said the plan needed more concrete numbers and that it was ambiguous.

She also said the requirement for visitors to schools to wear masks, while hundreds of people attending after-school activities such as a basketball game are not required to wear masks, is "contradictory and nonsensical."

The board discussed the plan at length with Assistant Superintendent Joy Hardridge, who presented the plan.

Board member Andy McClain asked what causes the plan to go from 1 to 2. Hardridge said that last year December had the highest rate of covid-19 cases at 2 %, which was "a contagion rate we could sustain," so she and others who wrote the plan considered 3 to 5 percent as the requirement for going to level 2.

The board decided to define the levels as Level 0: 0 percent active covid-19 level on campus. Level 1: Less than 5 percent active covid-19 level on campus. Level 2: 5 percent or greater active covid-19 level on campus.

McClain asked if masks would be required at level 2. Hardridge said they would be considered building by building.

McClain also asked why there was a mask mandate on visitors. Hardridge said the thinking was that the classroom teacher is there every day, and if she gets sick, administrators know who she was around. Visitors who come and go, no one knows who they were around, she said.

Board members discussed possibly having staff take visitors' temperatures instead of having them wear masks. They asked administrators who were present their opinion and they said they were in favor of doing neither because taking temperatures would be one more task for their staff to do. They suggested that, since visitors already have to sign in, they could sign something saying they do not have symptoms of covid-19. The board decided to make this change.

Boardmember John Carlin asked if the reasoning behind not requiring masks at after-school activities is because they are voluntary. Hardridge said that was correct.

Hardridge added, "I know it's a sticking point, but it is federally mandated for kids to wear masks on buses."

Board member Dennis Bergen asked if federal funds were tied to the transportation mandate, and Hardridge replied that they were.

The board approved the plan with the new changes in place.

The board also allowed public comments on the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER), which will provide $8.4 million between now and September 2024.

Superintendent Mark Stanton introduced the topic by saying, "When we're done with this grant, we want to look back over 10, eight years and say, 'What were we able to do for our kids?'" He said the district needs to put programming in place that lasts. It can be used for staff, covid-19-related things, catching students up with learning loss, tutoring, etc., he said.

School nurse Tracy Allman of Anderson agreed that students need catch-up time. She said the board can also hire additional staff, including health care services in every building.

Suzanne Schmit of Noel said there are four RNs in the district who serve 11 buildings, meaning they travel a lot. The majority of health aids serve double duty with another job function, she said. She said with this significant amount of funding she hopes the board will consider adding additional nursing staff or health aids in the busier schools.

Also at the meeting, high school principal Angie Brewer told the board that, thanks to a grant secured by State Rep. Dirk Deaton, the district will have two more Community in Schools liaisons, making four total. The program is intended to let teachers teach by taking things off their plates like food insecurity and clothing insecurity, she said. The liaisons will have snacks and school supplies, work with local resources for food and have a caseload of students they are working with on different issues, she said.

The board approved the two new liaisons.