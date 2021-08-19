Anderson Aldermen Meet To Talk Tax Levy

Anderson's board of aldermen held a public hearing Tuesday evening regarding the annual tax levy and, with no questions or concerns from the audience, set the 2021 real estate and personal property tax rate at .568 per $100 of assessed valuation. This rate has decreased from .614 per $100 of assessed valuation in years past.

Police Chief Dave Abbott reported, since the last meeting, the department has responded to 734 calls for service. Abbott announced the new Tahoe is finally built and ready for delivery sometime in October. He estimated that the cost of installing lights, radios and K-9 accessories will total between $3,300 and $6,200. At the next meeting, he will have the old Tahoe's trade-in value.

Fire Chief Dave Abbott reported, since the last meeting, the department has responded to 68 calls for service. He noted that the crew's Self-Contained Breathing Apparatuses (SCBAs) were delivered and next year, new nozzles and hoses will be needed.

Public Works Director Ben Shoemaker said he located and rented a boom brush-hog for the city's skid steer at a cost of $1,300 and it has proved to be a very beneficial tool. He said what would normally take workers a week to clear and trim took less than two hours.

Shoemaker went on to again ask the council to consider increasing the starting pay for a public works employee to $14, with the opportunity for a raise in 90 days, depending on performance. He said it has been hard to find quality applicants willing to work for $12 per hour.

Mayor Rusty Wilson expressed support for the increase.

Alderman Jeremiah Brewer suggested using a temp agency to fill the position. The council tabled the item until the next meeting to see figures for the cost of a temp agency.

In other business, the council:

• Received a letter from a concerned citizen requesting the council reconsider the proposed changes to the current fireworks ordinance that would expand the days that they can be discharged;

• Heard updates from Ken Schutten on behalf of the Anderson Betterment Club and the McDonald County School District;

• Discussed a grant from the health department to assist with the purchase of playground equipment;

• Paid bills in the amount of $88,776.05.