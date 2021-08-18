Eager to again feel fervor of fall Saturdays

High school sports are, as this Arkansas boy likes to say, fixin' to get rolling in McDonald County.

It's a time of lofty dreams for players, parents, coaches and the community. Whether it's cross country, football, golf, soccer, softball or volleyball, the fall will be filled with Mustang spirit.

And another time-honored tradition beckons on the horizon.

Some call it college football. I call it Saturday church.

The weekly spectacle can spark euphoria or despair -- depending on the team hat you wear or the color of your tailgating attire.

College football's immense popularity continues amid controversy on and off the field. Oklahoma and Texas' eventual move to the mighty SEC is just the latest feud fueling interest in a sport that thrives on them.

A month shy of age 5, I saw my first game in 1971. Pops didn't have tickets that day at sold-out Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. But there was a spot just outside the stadium from which we could view the action. Heavily favored Arkansas squandered a 20-point cushion and dropped a 21-20 stunner to Tulsa.

As a kid, I didn't quite understand everything unfolding on the astroturf. But I knew the loud crowd was suddenly silent. I asked Pops why. He told me the Razorbacks' football fortunes had a big effect on how some fans felt about their state and themselves. Despite witnessing the collapse against Tulsa, I eventually became one of those people in many ways.

In case any readers are wondering, I don't cover Arkansas. There's no conflict of interest.

Every year, I return for more. Even the unabashed hypocrisy of the money-making monster the sport is doesn't stop me from savoring the successes and fretting about the failures of the university in the rolling hills of Northwest Arkansas.

There's an instant gleam in my eye when the first preview magazines hit the stands at the grocery store each summer. I'm compelled to stop the shopping cart and see what the experts think. Arkansas was a feel-good story last season -- despite a 3-7 record. The Razors swept the state of Mississippi, always a sweet feat, took out Tennessee and showed a lot of heart along the way. I'd just as soon forget about the 50-48 loss to Missouri and Arkansas' five-game overall skid in the series against the Tigers.

The consensus is that Arkansas can build on the bright spots. But emerging as a title contender in the unforgiving SEC seems unlikely. Such an assessment is fine with me. The most dangerous Hog is an UnderHog. So watch out.

The college season kicks off Aug. 28. But the first full-scale Saturday is Sept. 4, with a showdown between second-ranked Clemson and fifth-ranked Georgia serving as the marquee matchup. Oh, and Arkansas plays host to Rice.

There's gray in my beard now. I try to be more humble in victory and understanding in defeat as the years add up.

But it's still Saturday church, and I can't make too many promises.

-- Al Gaspeny started as a sports correspondent for the Arkansas Gazette in 1987. He's worked for newspapers, including The (Springdale, Ark.) Morning News and the Florida Times-Union in Jacksonville, as a writer, page designer, editor or supervisor for more than 30 years. Gaspeny graduated from the University of Arkansas with a journalism degree. The opinions expressed are those of the author.