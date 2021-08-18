Counties Designated Natural Disaster Counties

McDonald and Barry counties were designated as natural disaster counties for physical and production loss loan assistance, effective Aug. 12.

This action was a result of Secretarial Disaster Designation S5033 in Arkansas and makes Farm Service Agency (FSA) emergency loan assistance available due to excessive rain, flash flooding, flooding, high winds and lightning that began April 1 of this year and ended on June 11.

For additional information regarding this designation, contact the McDonald County Emergency Management Agency at 417-223-7575.