Young Outdoorsmen United To Have Shrimp Boil Fundraiser

PINEVILLE -- Young Outdoorsmen United, an organization that promotes youth involvement in outdoor activities, will have a fundraising dinner on Aug. 19 at the Pineville Community Center. The dinner, which will include shrimp, red potatoes, corn on the cob, sausage, and celery will be available from 5:30 to 8 p.m. with meals available in 30-minute increments. Adult two-pound dinners will be $20, and child dinners for children eleven and under are three-quarters of a pound for $12. Meal tickets are sold in advance and available until Aug. 16. A minimum of 150 dinners will be available for purchase. Anyone interested in reserving a meal can call 417-439-8594.

Dan Fuller, the founder and president of Young Outdoorsmen United, said the dinner is one of the main fundraising events for the program and all proceeds from the dinner will go toward monthly events offered to youth members in the organization. Each month the events for members differ from some events in the past, including camping, hunting, fishing, frog-gigging, and shooting. Fuller said community members who purchase the dinner are supporting the local youth.

"We're very blessed to have the support that we have, and that makes us feel like we're doing something good," Fuller said. "By giving these kids a chance to get outdoors, get off the computers, get off their cell phones."

Fuller said he believes it's important for the local youth to have outdoor experiences offered in a safe environment.

"We want to continue the heritage of hunting, and fishing, and shooting, and all of those other related activities out there," Fuller said. "We feel that it's important for kids to learn about nature, to learn about wildlife, to be interested in preserving our local streams here."

Fuller said the majority of goods purchased for the dinner come from McDonald County, further supporting businesses in the area while trying to support youth in the area.

Judy Rickett, a long-time volunteer with Young Outdoorsmen United, will help package meals for the Aug. 19 fundraiser. Rickett said the community should participate in the dinner because the youth will see the benefits.

"We want them to help out our county kids," Rickett said. "And if they get to know us, maybe they'll be willing to loan us their kids, let their kids and grandkids come and enjoy our activities. We take them fishing, and hunting, and gigging, and shooting."

Rickett said she's noticed kids aren't outside as much as they were when she was growing up, and she would like to see more kids outdoors.

"This is just an opportunity to get them outdoors and doing something healthy and fun," Rickett said, laughing.

Member fees for children interested in participating in Young Outdoorsmen United are only $5 a year, ensuring that kids interested in the program will be able to participate. Proceeds from the dinner will cover the costs for varying monthly activities.

Information on upcoming events with the program is located on the Young Outdoorsmen United Facebook page.

COURTESY PHOTO Members of Young Outdoorsmen United on a fishing trip. For the fishing trip, multiple boats took children to fish, with many children fishing for the first time.