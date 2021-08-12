Two Children Returned To State Custody After Parental Kidnapping

Three adults are incarcerated and two children have been returned to state's custody after being taken more than 300 miles away from home.

According to Detective Wesley Kissinger with the McDonald County Sheriff's Office, he was contacted by a detective out of Smith County, Texas last month in regards to two children who were abducted by their non-custodial mother, paternal grandfather and his wife – often referred to as a parental kidnapping.

The detective believed that the children and the suspects may have ties to McDonald County.

Using the information provided and knowledge of the local area, Kissinger along with Deputy Mike Miller and Deputy Richard Carr were able to locate a vehicle matching the description at a residence in Pineville.

Law enforcement made contact with the grandfather, 55-year-old Jimmy Hodges and his wife, 45-year-old Francis Hodges, who identified themselves and confirmed that 35-year-old Cynthia Hodges and the two children were on the property.

Kissinger said the children were found stashed under a bed at the residence.

The Hodges' faced nationwide extradition warrants and will be returned to Smith County as soon as possible with additional charges of Interference With Child Custody.