SWC Board Gets Water System Update

SOUTHWEST CITY -- Southwest City's board of alderman heard from Jeff and Robin Ceperley, of Anderson Engineering, and Project Attorney Bill McCaffree regarding the impending water system improvements on Tuesday.

During a special meeting on July 29, McCaffree noted that additional easements, beyond the scope of the original project, will be needed. He also requested permission to appraise the price of a new well site located on land owned by Frank Woods.

Robin Ceperley warned council members that, due to the rising costs of materials as a result of the pandemic, the allotted funds may come up short. The council outlined a list of items that could be deducted from the project if needed, including a meter loop at a cost of $50,000, half of the estimated meter sets at a cost of $50,000 and asphalt replacement costs.

She went on to discuss options to obtain more funds if needed to cover any shortfalls.

The council went on to conduct the first and second readings of Ordinance No. 636 during the regular meeting on Tuesday, authorizing the mayor and city clerk to sign the necessary construction permit and submit contract documents to the necessary parties.

In other business, the council paid bills in the amount of $16,790.07.

Departmental Reports

City Clerk Krystal Austen reported on behalf of Fire Chief Shane Clark that, since the last meeting, the department has responded to four medical calls and four motor vehicle accidents, searched for one missing person and utilized the helicopter landing zone once.

Police Chief Bud Gow reported, since the last meeting, the department has responded to one motor vehicle accident, issued 11 tickets, made two arrests and provided aid to neighboring agencies twice.

Clerk Austen reported on behalf of Public Works Director Clark that the street department has been busy mowing and trimming tree limbs throughout town.