RELIGION: Spend Time In God's Word To Learn His Word

Wayne Emanuel was celebrating a birthday as we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Doug Cory greeted the congregation, and special prayers were requested for Brother Mark, Don Chaney, Jeanette, Priscilla and several others who are ill. In announcements, Vacation Bible School has been canceled for this year. Morning worship will begin at 10:30 a.m. next Sunday for Homecoming.

"Why Listen?" was the title of the adult Sunday school lesson as we studied Ecclesiastes 4:13-5:7, taught by Rick Lett. The lesson reminds us that "the wise person heeds the warnings gained from past mistakes and godly counselors and that it is foolish to take what is a delight to the Lord and turn it into self-centered grandstanding."

With Susan Cory at the piano, Wayne Holly led the congregational hymns, including "At Calvary" and "Turn Your Eyes Upon Jesus." Tyrel Lett asked God's blessing upon the offertory and he and Rick served as ushers.

Joe Brattin filled in at the pulpit for Brother Mark and brought us God's message as he talked about what the Bible says about works and good works and said, "Works don't save us, but are a result of salvation." Joe referred to Titus 2:11-15, 3:1-11, 14-15 which explains proper conduct. "These are Paul's instructions to Titus as he goes out to preach the word of God. This is what we are to do while we are waiting for the appearance of Christ. We are to be doing God's work while we wait on His return. Don't get saved and just wait to be taken home. We are to be busy with the work of the Lord -- good works unto the Lord. We get saved from our former way of life where we worry about satisfying our own pleasures." Titus chapter 3 tells us how to maintain good works. Joe told us, "Only when we are clothed in righteousness do we have the right relationship with God. God always gives to us in abundance. Just as the prodigal son came home to the best his father had to offer after squandering all he had been given, God will do the same for us when we get saved. He does that so we can share our abundance with others as a blessing to them."

Joe read Titus 3:8-9 which says, "This is a faithful saying, and these things I want you to affirm constantly, that those who believe in God should be careful to maintain good works. These things are good and profitable to men. But avoid foolish disputes, genealogies, contentions, and strivings about the law; for they are unprofitable and useless." Joe told us that we need to pay attention and be careful to God's word. "If we are of Christ, we have a new nature."

Joe referred to Romans 12:3-8 and told us that we are all given gifts when we are saved. "Whatever our gift, God calls us to use it for His glory. If we just start serving, that gift will show itself to us. We will know what it is. The Bible tells us to learn to do these things in a renewed spirit. Spend time in God's word to learn His word. Be busy with God's word to do and proclaim it."

James 1:22-25 talks of being God's workers. "Don't be just talkers of the word, but doers," Joe said. "A mirror gives us a temporary look at ourselves, but the Bible reflects back to us how short we are of the glory of God. The Bible tells us to look intently into God's word. Be doers of the word." Joe referred to Matthew 7:24-27, which gives us that example in the words of Jesus. "The Bible talks about two different foundations that we can build our lives on. God's foundation withstands the storms."

As Joe talked about "faith without works is dead." He read James 2:14-26. "Our faith requires action on our part. Our faith must have legs on it." Verses 14, 17-18 says, "What does it profit, my brethren, if someone says he has faith but does not have works? Can faith save him? Thus also faith by itself, if it does not have works, is dead. But someone will say, 'You have faith, and I have works.' Show me your faith without your works, and I will show you my faith by my works." Joe told us that the Bible tells us that even demons believe in God, but not with their heart. We believe in God because we know who He is. Joe talked about the heroes of faith and referred to Hebrews 11:17. "Abraham put his faith into action when God called him to do something."

In closing, Joe told us that we can have no closer friend than God. "Our faith should be dynamic like a battery with power that runs when we turn the key. In contrast, what does a doctor accomplish who goes to college but never practices? That would be like having knowledge of God and never putting it into practice. The knowledge that we put into practice serving God is when we are blessed. 'Faith without works is dead.'"

Our hymn of invitation was "Wherever He Leads, I'll Go," and Wayne Holly gave the benediction.

