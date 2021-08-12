Quilting Interest Sparks Creations

Every Wednesday, a group of ladies meets to share tales, swap information and seek new ways to sew quilts together.

There's no cost to the "come and share," where all members show a "hodgepodge" of current work. Lady quilters come from Cassville, Eagle Rock and the surrounding areas to create, craft and complement each other, as they lend significance to restoring an old-time skill.

Covid-19 certainly created more time on people's hands as people stayed home more, but Teresa Tate and Tammy Sweetwood can't say that one factor has initiated the groundswell of interested quilters.

Rather, it's a sewing trend they've witnessed in the past six years or so, Sweetwood said. People are simply interested in quilting and seek ways to create those handicrafts to use and gift to future generations, Tate added.

Tate and Sweetwood, on hand at the Mountain Happenings at Sims Corner, show off a variety of quilts with designs, colors and sizes for any taste.

Tate operates the booth for her parents, Neil and Anna Fletcher, who own Where the Eagles Soar shop in Stella. The shop, started two years ago, offers fabric, made-to-order quilts, patterns, and more.

The duo said custom quilts can be made for any occasion, with a theme and colors by the customer's choice.

For others, classes offer a chance to get started rather easily, by creating a three-yard quilt in one afternoon.

One of the most popular offerings includes hosting a retreat or mini-vacation which, for creative quilters, is a dream come true. The duo said a retreat is a great option for many who want something different but want to host a fun event for family members, a church ladies group or some friends.

On this hot Saturday, the two are under a pop-up tent, showing and sharing their handiwork. Their side business, TT Creations, offers tumblers created with inset fabric.

Between the two businesses, the duo is quick to showcase the unique attributes of fabric.

When prospective customers approach, they easily show the size and colors of quilts, asking for additional information and assure him they can create the gift he's searching for.

Selling fabric -- and the creative talent of sewing -- is second nature for these gals.

Sewing and quilting enabled her to stay at home with her children years ago, Sweetwood said. She took in custom jobs, which gave her a creative outlet and helped supplement the family income without having to put her children in daycare.

Sewing is a skill that should be preserved, the two believe.

Oftentimes, beginning quilters start with an easy pattern, gain confidence and learn tips from other quilters.

The quilting frenzy won't end quickly. People will continue to purchase fabric, put together pieces and live out their creativity with something to treasure, Sweetwood said.

Tate agrees. "People seem to want to do the things their grandma used to do."

SALLY CARROLL/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS This quilt is one of several on display at Mountain Happenings at SIms Corner. Teresa Tate and Tammy Sweetwood shared several quilts from the Where the Eagles Soar quilt shop.

SALLY CARROLL/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Tammy Sweetwood shows off the diameter of this quilt to a prospective customer. The two discussed colors and size for a hand-crafted quilt. Sweetwood and Teresa Tate shared handiwork at a recent Farmers Market event at Sims Corner.