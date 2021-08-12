Pineville Discusses 2021 Tax Levy Amongst Other Business

PINEVILLE -- The mayor and Pineville City Council, at the city meeting Tuesday, discussed the 2021 tax levy, multiple bills, and resolutions.

The tax levy, which was set at .5078 per $100 in 2020 is slightly decreasing for 2021, with the new levy at .4790 per $100. The 2021 real estate evaluation is $6,664,780 and the 2021 personal evaluation is $2,690,073, both increasing from the evaluations for 2020.

In old business, bill 2021-12, an ordinance authorizing an agreement with the McDonald County Chamber of Commerce for a certain property, was approved with the signature of the commerce president. The Hoefer Welker Contract for the Recreation Center was discussed. In 2019, the council approved a $5,000 full plan and rendering. Post-covid the rate for the same plan increased -- the board approved a $6,000 payment; a discount was applied for the city following the original rendering reevaluation.

In new business, the board discussed the need for new technology, possibly iPads, for Mayor Gregg Sweeten at the board of aldermen. This agenda item was tabled to see if the city can get a discount on the new technology. Bill 2021-13, an ordinance of the city of Pineville providing for the levy of city taxes and establishing the rate of taxation, was passed. Resolution 2021-14, a resolution of the city regarding renting the community center, was tabled as the board is further discussing what type of payments will be accepted, whether a deposit fee ought to be applied, and how to place holds on customer cards for unfulfilled payment. The board discussed penalties for leaving the community center in poor shape following an event and damaged property. Resolution 2021-15, a resolution to release funds, was passed. The resolution removes a hold on a $150,000 CD from First Community Bank, which was initially to be used to build a water tower, but now is to be used to build a sewer line at Mt. Ridge and for any other projects in the utility department.

In other business, the council approved bills in the amount of $49,634.56.

Mayor Gregg Sweeten ended the meeting by calling attention to Jesse James Days, which will take place Aug. 18 to 21, and the wheelchair-accessible swing installation at the city park.