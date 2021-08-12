Noel Marshal's Office To Relocate

NOEL -- The Noel Marshal's Office soon will find a new home, thanks to the generosity of the Noel United Methodist Church.

The Noel City Council on Tuesday night unanimously approved a six-month lease agreement with the church. Marshal Randy Wilson said the church offered an opportunity for the Marshal's Office to relocate to the church's parsonage, located at NW Kings and Mill Street.

"The church's offer really speaks to community," Wilson said. The agreement is an answer to a prayer, as officials recently hired several companies to come in and evaluate the current office's status. All the recommendations include expensive remediation, tearing out sheetrock and implementing full-time humidifiers and a filtration unit, Mayor Terry Lance said.

Alderwoman Faye Davis said she is concerned that even if the remediation takes place, the office will flood again.

Lance agreed. "It will flood again -- it's a matter of how bad and when," he said.

Wilson said the office also has a small leak in the waterline and a problem with the sewer pipe.

Lance said he thought the church's offer was the best option because the current office "is a health hazard" and relocation needs to happen quickly.

The Methodist Church has said the Marshal's Office only has to pay the utility bills, Wilson added.

In related business, Rosetta Hartley said she wants to do her part to help the Noel Marshal's Office and the Fire Department by hosting a poker run on Saturday, Oct. 9.

The council agreed the poker run is a great idea. Lance said he didn't think the council had to officially vote on the measure but told Hartley that he appreciated that she brought the idea to the group.

Hartley said she'd like the Saturday event to begin with a pancake breakfast, with several other stops. The event will conclude with live music, a silent auction and a barbecue dinner for purchase. She explained that a poker run involves five stops, with participants receiving a card at each stop. The person with the best poker hand at the end wins a prize, she said.

All the profits will benefit the Marshal's Office and the fire department, she said. Other vehicles are welcome. Hartley already has several riders secured and expects more after publicity is rolled out, she said.

In other discussions, McDonald County recycling coordinator Bruce Arnold said he would like to set up a recycling collection point in Noel.

His goal is to set up a collection point in every larger community in McDonald County. He's recently established a non-attended recycling spot in Southwest City, at which people can drop off recyclables during daylight hours.

"If people can recycle conveniently, they are more willing to recycle," he said.

Lance said he is interested in establishing some type of recycling. Arnold said he would be willing to help Noel officials apply for a grant through Region M for possible funding options.

In other business, the council:

• Was informed that a new ice cream shop is expected to open Thursday on Main Street;

• Was told by Streets Superintendent Christopher Craig that his department will now tackle some street repairs using a new skid steer.