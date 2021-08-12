Mustang Pride Day Set for Saturday

Soccer, volleyball, softball and football scrimmages are among the highlights for Mustang Pride Day on Saturday at McDonald County High School.

The event is free and open to the public, Mustangs athletic director Bo Bergen said.

"It's been done a few different ways," Bergen said. "It's been a community fun event with things for kids. It's been strictly about our sports scrimmages and meeting our kids. I think it's a good event for our community. We do it every year. It's probably been going on for close to 10 years."

A cross country team run and a community fun run get things started. The community run starts at 8:45 a.m. and is a 1.5-mile option or a 5k option at a new course at White Rock School, McDonald County cross country coach Ashleigh McFarland said.

After the soccer, volleyball and softball scrimmages, it's Meet the Mustangs time at 1:30 p.m. An alumni slow-pitch softball game is set for 2 p.m. The football team is slated to scrimmage at 7 p.m., capping the day.

Athletes in all the fall sports will be available to meet and greet fans and the community.

The festivities are scheduled to include food vendors, games and a dunk tank.

For more information, go to the McDonald County Athletics Facebook page or call the school at 417-845-3322 and ask for Bergen.

Mustang Pride Day Schedule

Saturday

7:45 a.m. -- XC [email protected] Rock

8:45 a.m. -- Community Fun [email protected] Rock

9 a.m. -- Boys soccer scrimmage

10 a.m. -- Volleyball scrimmage

11 a.m. -- Softball scrimmage

1:30 p.m. -- Meet the Mustangs

2 p.m. -- Softball alumni slow-pitch game

7 p.m. -- Football scrimmage