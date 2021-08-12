Missouri 4-H Foundation To Host Clover Classic Golf Tournament In September

COLUMBIA -- The Missouri 4-H Clover Classic Golf Tournament returns to the A.L. Gustin Golf Course in Columbia on Tuesday, Sept. 21.

"Our goal is to raise $55,000 to support Missouri 4-H members and programs, and we're off to a great start -- but we need additional sponsors and teams if we're going to reach our goal," said Rachel Augustine, Missouri 4-H Foundation director.

Now in its 11th year, the tournament has become a summertime tradition for many partners and supporters of Missouri 4-H, Augustine said. The event is presented by The Climate Corp., a subsidiary of Bayer, and the Great American Insurance Group's Crop Division.

Proceeds benefit the Clover Fund, making it possible for the Missouri 4-H Foundation to provide educational resources to Missouri 4-H, train volunteers, award college scholarships and grow strong future leaders.

With nearly 50,000 youths enrolled in the program, Missouri 4-H strives to ensure all young people in Missouri have opportunities to become empowered, confident, hardworking and responsible individuals armed with the life skills needed to succeed in college and their careers, Augustine said.

Teams and sponsors can sign up for a day of golfing, prizes, raffles and more at extension.missouri.edu/events/11th-annual-clover-classic-golf-tournament.

For questions about the tournament, contact Chris Willow at [email protected] or 573-882-2680.

About Missouri 4-H

More than 55,000 members strong, Missouri 4-H is an active, dynamic organization of young people who are learning, growing and preparing to be the leaders of today and tomorrow while making a real difference in their community, country and world. 4-H is the youth development program of the University of Missouri and the nation's Cooperative Extension System. For more information on Missouri 4-H, visit 4h.missouri.edu.

About the Missouri 4-H Foundation

The Missouri 4-H Foundation is the private resource partner of the University of Missouri Extension 4-H Center for Youth Development. For more than 70 years, the foundation has secured and managed funds for Missouri 4-H, providing higher education scholarships, recognizing 4-H volunteers and supporting the work of MU Extension 4-H. Learn more at 4h.missouri.edu/foundation.

About University of Missouri Extension

For more than 100 years, University of Missouri Extension has extended university-based knowledge beyond the campus into all counties of the state. In doing so, Extension has strengthened families, businesses and communities. MU Extension news: extension.missouri.edu/news.