McDonald County Library and Historical Society Celebrate Bicentennial

PINEVILLE -- Outside the McDonald County Courthouse Museum Aug. 10, you'd find an ice cream truck serving free ice cream cones, an "open" sign welcoming guests into the museum, information on the Official State Dessert of Missouri -- ice cream, and information on the 1904 World's Fair in St. Louis.

Hazel Sheets, director of the McDonald County Library, said she worked in unison with the historical society to organize the ice cream social. Sheets said the organizations wanted to celebrate the Missouri Bicentennial as it's an important day for the state and community.

"The 200 years of statehood, I feel like, is important for the community to realize," Sheets said. "Missouri turned 200 today."

Sheets said some of the goals during the event were to promote the McDonald County Library, promote the McDonald County Historical Society and courthouse museum, and to promote local businesses by using the U Scream Ice Cream food truck.

"We came up with the idea to have the ice cream truck there to promote local businesses as well, using them, and promote the library and the Historical Society," Sheets said.

Judy Duncan, a board member of the McDonald County Historical Society, volunteered to work in the courthouse museum Aug. 10. Duncan said she volunteered because she enjoyed interacting with community members and meeting new people while discussing McDonald County history and the Missouri Bicentennial.

"We look for any opportunity to be open so the public can come in, and we thought this would be a good day, with people in town, to be open during the ice cream social," Duncan said.

Ashley Murphy, owner of U Scream Ice Cream, said she wanted to be a part of the ice cream social event to recognize the importance of the bicentennial and bring the community together. Murphy set up shop from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 91 free ice cream cones were given out in that time frame.

"It's a nice idea and a nice gesture," Murphy said, referring to the event put on by the historical society and library.

The McDonald County Courthouse Museum is open Fridays and Saturdays, and the McDonald County Library is open Monday through Saturday.

ALEXUS UNDERWOOD/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Information on the official state dessert of Missouri and the 1904 World's Fair was available on the ice cream truck. Visitors were encouraged to read about the bicentennial when getting their free ice cream cone.